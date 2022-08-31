Hull City closing in on fresh transfer agreement with Chelsea

Hull City are nearing a deal to sign midfielder Xavier Simons on loan from Chelsea, a report from The Evening Standard has revealed.

Simons, who joined Chelsea as a 13-year-old back in 2016, has so far made one senior appearance for the Stamford Bridge club, in an EFL Cup win over his former youth side Brentford back in December.

Now though, it seems as though the midfielder will be on the move again in the final days of this summer’s transfer window, in a bid to get more regular game time.

According to this latest update, Hull are hopeful of completing a medical for the 19-year-old today, which would see him join the Tigers on a season-long loan deal.

It is thought that Hull have beaten off interest from League Two side AFC Wimbledon to secure a deal for Simons, who recently signed a new contract with Chelsea until the end of this season, with the option of a further year.

That is a deal that apparently came about despite interest from other Premier League clubs such as Southampton and Brighton.

Simons would not be the first Chelsea player to join Hull this summer. Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter has already returned for a second-loan spell with the Championship club.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather useful signing for Hull City to complete.

The Tigers have certainly looked to show plenty of ambition with their business in the market this summer, and the profile of someone such as Simons from Chelsea would continue that theme.

Given the amount of options Hull have in their midfield at the minute, it would be interesting to see where Simons fits into their plans, and whether that could prompt the departures of other players currently at the club.

Indeed, you do feel that if Chelsea are to let him go this summer, they will expect the 19-year-old to get the game time he needs to further aid his development as a player.