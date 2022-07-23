Hull City closing in on 33-year-old

Free agent Anthony Nwakaeme is on his way to England to sign a deal with Championship side Hull City, according to last night’s Twitter update from journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

The 33-year-old is a free agent after being released by Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor – and has seemingly been identified by the likes of owner Acun Ilicali and vice-chairman Tan Kesler as a potentially suitable addition at the MKM Stadium.

A Turkish revolution is already underway in East Yorkshire with Ozan Tufan and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh arriving from Fenerbahce this summer along with Dogukan Sinik who joined from Antalyaspor earlier this week.

Recording 13 goals and 10 assists in 30 league appearances last term, the experienced attacker proved to be a real asset for Trabzonspor but left the club on the expiration of his contract, enabling the Tigers to swoop in and secure an agreement for his services.

They are currently in need of more attacking firepower out wide following Keane Lewis-Potter’s departure to Brentford, with the 21-year-old’s sale potentially enabling the English second-tier side to offer Nwakaeme an attractive wage package.

All being well, the latter is set to put pen to paper on a contract and become Hull’s eighth senior summer signing after flying over to England with his agent.

The Verdict:

Filling the void Lewis-Potter has created with his departure will be important and this is why they are wise to bring in someone like Nwakaeme who was such a big contributor in the final third last term.

Not only can he score – but can clearly create good chances for his teammates too and this is exactly the sort of signing they need to ensure they have enough firepower going forward during the 2022/23 campaign and beyond.

He may not be a long-term addition for the Tigers – but on a free transfer – he’s certainly a player worth pursuing and they could potentially use some of the money generated from Lewis-Potter’s sale to look at other areas.

In fairness, they have probably spent quite a bit of that money on players that have already come in and they may want to spend in January too, another reason why looking to this free agent makes sense.

Already having a decent amount of experience under his belt and a proven goalscoring record, this latest addition is a low-risk one that could have high rewards if he can replicate or improve his record from last term.