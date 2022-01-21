Hull City close in on the signature of striker

The Tigers are expected to make a move for Aleksander Pesic from Fatih Karagumruk, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuolgu.

Hull City have now pulled out of the race to sign Vedat Muriqi.

Muriqi was reportedly one of Acun Ilicali’s top targets once his takeover of the club was completed.

However, it now appears that Pesic has leapfrogged Muriqi on their wish list, with the striker now set to sign for the club.

This opens the door for West Brom to make a move on the wantaway Lazio forward.

The Baggies have been linked with Muriqi, but faced competition from the likes of Hull, as well as CSKA Moscow. However, Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that Moscow are not in for the player.

Ilicali completed his takeover of Hull this week, with it expected that the club will be dipping into the transfer market to improve the side.

It is unclear yet whether manager Grant McCann will continue on with his role at the club, with news expected on that situation next week.

Hull City are 19th in the Championship, seven points clear of the relegation zone. Although Peterborough in 22nd do have two games in hand on McCann’s side.

Up next for the side is a trip to the Vitality Stadium to face second place Bournemouth on January 22.

Meanwhile, Muriqi has fallen out of favour under new Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri and is now seeking an exit from the club he joined 18 months ago.

The Verdict

Hull City are clearly in need of some additions to the side. Their transfer embargo under their previous owner had hindered their ability to sign new players.

But under new ownership, the last couple of weeks of the January window can now be used to strengthen the club’s position.

A nine point gap can evaporate quickly at the bottom of the Championship, all it can take is one team finding a sudden run of form to drag another into a relegation battle.

The Tigers need to take advantage of their new situation to bring in experienced players to steer the team away from that kind of scrap.