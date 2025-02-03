Hull City have agreed a deal and are in talks with Burnley over a move for out-of-favour international centre-back John Egan, according to new reports, as Ruben Selles aims to bolster his backline in the Tigers' bid for survival this season.

Selles has not been in charge at the MKM Stadium for long, but has been busy in this transfer window with numerous signings through the door as Hull look to pull away from the Championship relegation places.

It seems as if the Tigers are not done yet, with this evening's deadline rapidly approaching, and Clarets defender Egan is reportedly a player of interest ahead of a potential move.

The Irishman only moved to Turf Moor last September on a one-year deal on a free transfer, after previously being released by Sheffield United, but has struggled for game-time due to Scott Parker's starting defenders' outstanding form, and so is set for a late exit with the Tigers ready to pounce.

John Egan's Sheffield United career statistics Appearances 224 Goals 8 Assists 5 Honours EFL Championship runner-up: 2018–19, 2022–23; Sheffield United Community Player of the Year: 2019–20, 2020–21

Hull City have agreed terms with John Egan ahead of a permanent transfer

According to HullLive, City are thought to have agreed personal terms with the 32-year-old and are now in talks with Burnley over the move as boss Selles seeks to add experienced reinforcements to his backline for the rest of the campaign.

They also state that if the move goes through, it would see the Tigers pay a nominal compensation fee to the Clarets to buy him out of his one-year deal at Turf Moor on a permanent deal.

Egan has featured just eight times in all competitions under Scott Parker this term, with only seven league appearances to date and just one start in that time, as he has understandably found it tough to break into a defensive unit that have conceded just nine Championship goals all season.

Despite his age, the 36-time Republic of Ireland international would certainly have expected more on-pitch opportunities for the Clarets since joining, and with Hull at the opposite end of the table, a move to East Yorkshire would almost certainly see him become a key man under Selles.

Egan would bring great experience to the Tigers' backline

Hull have lacked confidence and belief in their playing style at times this season, particularly in defence when Tim Walter was previously in charge, with a real onus on playing out from the back that did not suit the majority of players.

Former Reading boss Selles has certainly managed to steady the ship since his arrival in December, but is understandably looking for more players to add to his depth in the backline, with the Tigers still sitting precariously in 21st place, and also still conceding sloppy goals that are costing them valuable points.

Egan would bring a wealth of Championship and international experience to their ranks if the club is able to get a deal over the line today, with over 200 appearances to his name in the second-tier, as well as over 70 games played in the Premier League during his time with the Blades.

As aforementioned, he would almost certainly need guarantees of being a starter if he was to join, but that seems likely regardless, given his quality and nous compared to the likes of Alfie Jones, Sean McLoughlin and Andrew Smith.

Charlie Hughes is a talented young centre-back who definitely has the potential to play at a higher level and fetch the Tigers a sizeable fee when he moves on, and learning from a player like Egan will only further his development, so it seems like a no-brainer to sign him if he is open to the move.