Hull City close in on eye-catching match-up

Hull City are said to be close to announcing a pre-season friendly against Turkish giants Fenerbahce for next summer, as per a recent report by Hull Live.

The club’s new owner, Acun Ilicali, is close friends with Fenerbahce owner Ali Koc and is said to be keen to strike a deal with the club in his homeland in order for the two clubs to face each other prior to the 2022/23 campaign.

Now venue or date is yet to be determined for the fixture but it is understood that it could likely take place at the 50,530 capacity Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

It is stated further in the report that the game is part of Ilicali’s plans to increase the Tigers’ reputation and overall reach on a more global scale.

There is also a desire for these high profile fixtures to become a regualr occurrence over the next five years as Hull ai0m to put themselves firmly back on the map after a challenging period under the previous ownership of the Allam family.

The Verdict

This is the type of game that supporters dream of and there is now doubt that it will create plenty of excitement amongst the Hull City fanbase.

It shows that Ilicali has big plans for the club and he is prepared to put in the hard yards to make them a reality.

The Tigers are certainly a club that are on the up following the takeover and now they need to start taking themselves to the next level both on and off the pitch.

These fixtures will help to develop more interest in them from countries abroad and that could lead to further pre-season and most importantly transfer opportunities as they aim to foster good relationships with some of Europe’s elite clubs over the next few years.