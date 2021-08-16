Hull City close in on deal for former talisman

Tom Huddlestone’s Hull City return could be finalised in the coming days as Thomas Mayer’s departure has made a spot available for the former England international, manager Grant McCann told HullLive this afternoon.

With the Tigers under transfer restrictions this summer, an agreement to sign the free agent has had to wait while other dealings are carried out. However it looks like the end to Huddlestone’s anxieties over finding a club this summer and Hull’s attempts to reach a stage where they can offer him a contract seem to be getting closer.

Grant McCann said: “He knows the situation, he’s been in training with us now for about three weeks and its well documented what our situation is.

“Tom will be no different, he has options, and I know that because he’s told me that but we’ll see how it goes over the next couple of days.”

With the step up from League One to the Championship proving impossible for so many clubs in recent years, the Tigers are looking in good shape despite the added obstacles in their way.

The former Northern Ireland international was keen to expand on the difficulties of operating under the restrictions, to which they have admirably so far this summer, explaining how you are constantly tackling one situation to make another one possible.

McCann explained: “We need to move one out the door as well before Tom comes in so we’re working on those two situations at the present time and they take time, of course they do because you’re trying to agree with someone and you’re trying to agree a move and sort a fee with them so it’s not as straightforward as you might think.”

Hull host Wayne Rooney’s Derby County on Wednesday evening, looking to make amends for their 3-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers last time out in front of their home fans.

The Verdict

Hull are in impressive shape on the pitch when you consider what they have dealt with off it in recent years, McCann has found a winning formula and their opening day 4-1 demolition of Preston North End demonstrated what they are capable of regardless of the step up a level.

Tom Huddlestone would be a good addition if he can prove his fitness, which it seems he has done to reach a position where he is in talks with the club over a deal.

The 34-year-old has a great physique for the frantic midfield battles at Championship level and should be able to bring on the younger players around him. Time will tell if his long range shooting ability is still present.

