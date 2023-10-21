Highlights Young players like Gavin Hodgins who are brought in at an early stage can be developed into valuable assets for clubs.

Shelbourne striker Gavin Hodgins has attracted interest from Hull City, Ipswich Town, and AZ Alkmaar.

Hull City may have the advantage in signing Hodgins due to their upcoming trial offer and their connection with Shelbourne through owner Acun Ilicali.

While may primarily look for senior players when looking to recruit in order to strengthen their squads, it should be remembered that younger options are not always overlooked either.

Often, young players that are brought in to a particular club at an early stage of their senior career that has perhaps been played at a lower level, can be developed into useful assets further down the line.

One player who it seems there is hope in the Championship could follow that pathway, is Shelbourne striker Gavin Hodgins.

To date, the 19-year-old has made six first-team appearances for the Irish top-flight side, while he has also enjoyed some impressive form at youth level while working his way back to fitness after injury during the current calendar year.

That sort of progress does suggest the teenager possesses some exciting potential, something it appears certain sides in the second-tier of English football are now keen to take advantage of.

According to recent reports from The Irish Mirror, both Hull City and Ipswich Town, as well as Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, are all interested in signing the teenager.

But while that may ordinarily look like something of a close transfer battle, it certainly seems as though there is a case to be that when it comes to Hodgins, it is Hull City who are very much in control when it comes to the race for his signature.

Why might Hull be leading the race to sign Hodgins?

As per those reports from the Irish press, Hodgins is due to join Hull on Tuesday, to spend a week on trial with the Tigers.

While that will give the striker the chance to catch the eye during his time working with Liam Rosenior's side, it may also present an opportunity for Hull themselves.

Given they will be the first of those clubs that Hodgins has linked up with in such a way, this is also a chance for the Tigers to make a positive impression on the striker himself.

Should they do that, and decide they are keen to bring him to the club on a longer term basis, then if they can make this a memorable experience for Hodgins, they may be able to convince him that the MKM Stadium is the best destination for him, before Ipswich or Alkmaar make their move.

Beyond that though, there is also an argument that a deal done involving Tigers owner Acun Ilicali, could also put them in a strong position when it comes to their pursuit of Hodgins.

How could Ilicali's summer investment aid Hull's pursuit of Hodgins?

Having completed his takeover of Hull City back in January 2022, Ilicali then expanded his footballing network earlier this summer.

That came when it was announced in July that the Turkish businessman had followed on from his purchase of Hull, by also buying a stake to become a majority shareholder in Shelbourne FC.

As a result, the fact there is now a connection between the two teams, means the Irish top-flight side may be more open to doing business with the Tigers, than they would be with other clubs.

That too could therefore help Hull when it comes to looking to convince Hodgins to join them from Shelbourne, over some of those other interested clubs.

So with all that in mind, it does seem as though the links Hull have built with both Shelbourne and Hodgins, ought to put them in a strong position to be the ones to win this particular transfer battle.