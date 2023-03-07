Hull City chief sends clear transfer message to Aston Villa, Brentford and Nottingham Forest amid player links

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has revealed that he isn’t planning to sell any of his players during the summer transfer window, speaking to Hull Live.

These comments come after defender Jacob Greaves was linked with a move to Aston Villa, Brentford and Nottingham Forest, with all three teams currently on course to remain in the Premier League next season.

That could strengthen their hand in their quest to get a deal over the line, with the trio likely to have a much bigger transfer budget to play with in the summer if they remain at the top level.

This isn’t the first time Greaves has been linked with a move away from the MKM Stadium, with Chris Wilder known to have been keen on signing him for Middlesbrough during the previous summer window when they were on the prowl for a left-sided centre-back.

Watford were also linked with him in the past – but his contract doesn’t expire until 2026 following the player’s decision to put pen to paper on a new four-year contract last August.

Those two teams may not be in the race for him anymore – but Villa, the Bees and Forest look set to face a real battle to sign the defender with Rosenior already taking a strong transfer stance on his players ahead of the next window.

He said: “I’m in constant communication, especially with Tan (Kesler) about where we go and what we look at.

“In terms of players we sell, that’s the nature (of the business) and it’s not in our control. I’m not planning to sell anyone and nor is Tan.

“If an offer comes in, then that’s when you start to negotiate and see if it’s right for the club or not.”

The Verdict:

Considering his contract doesn’t expire until 2026, you feel the Tigers will be able to hold on to him for at least one season before they need to consider selling him or offering him another new deal.

This isn’t exactly ideal for the teams that are interested in him because they will want to secure the best possible deal for him, though that could prove to be difficult.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali has shown his willingness to sell key players before with Keane Lewis-Potter sealing a move to the Bees during the previous summer window.

And with the existing relationship the Tigers and the Bees have struck up, that may put Thomas Frank’s side in pole position to secure the defender’s services.

But Ilicali is also ambitious and seems keen to guide the East Yorkshire side back to the Premier League, so he may be keen to hold on to Greaves for at least one more year, something he can afford to do.

Selling him may allow Rosenior to have a bigger budget this summer though, so a sale can’t be ruled out.