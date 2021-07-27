Hull City chances of signing 25-year-old become clearer

Terell Thomas, who left AFC Wimbledon at the end of June following the expiration of his contract, is now unlikely to join Hull City, as reported by Hull Live.

The 25-year-old had emerged as a defensive target for Grant McCann’s side earlier in the window, according to Hull Live, but the latest development outlines that Hull will probably not secure the signing of the former Arsenal defender.

The report states that Thomas remains in talks with Championship and League One clubs, but his desire to play first-team football is what will ultimately decide his destination.

The central defender is thought to be on the radars of Barnsley and Sunderland, whilst he also appeared for Brentford B in a friendly against Cambridge United last week.

Thomas played an integral part in Wimbledon’s first half of the season, but he took ill in January, restricting his involvement for what remained of the season.

The verdict

Thomas is certainly a player who would not look out of place in the Championship. He has the athleticism and technical ability that is required to step up to second-tier level and has displayed the leadership qualities to also impress clubs in the higher division.

The fact that Thomas is back fit and ready for first-team football is a pleasing sign but, surprisingly, Hull are now in an unlikely position to land him.

McCann is openly looking for another central defender to add competition, and whilst Thomas is hoping to move somewhere where he is likely to secure first-team football, he will need to earn his place at any club he joins.

Thomas is definitely in a position where he could step up to the Championship, however, his desire for regular minutes straight away indicates that a League One move may be more probable.

Hull City quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Tigers?

1 of 25 1. Saïd Benrahma Yes No