Hull City chairman makes Keane Lewis-Potter claim amid Premier League interest

Hull City are doing everything they can to convince Keane Lewis-Potter to remain at the MKM Stadium beyond this summer.

The England U20 international has caught the attention of the likes of West Ham, Brentford and Southampton with his performances for the Tigers this season.

While Brentford are hopeful of having won the race to secure his signature, Hull have not given up on attempting to keep the forward at the club for the next campaign.

The 21-year old scored 12 and assisted three times as Shota Arveladze’s side finished the Championship season 19th in the table.

Speaking to Futbol Arena, vice-chairman Tan Kesler has claimed that the club are continuing to try and convince the youngster to stay for another term.

“We are doing our best right now to keep him,” said Kesler, via Hull Live.

“Our President, Acun Ilicali, is particularly interested in this issue. I support him as much as I can. We are trying to satisfy Lewis-Potter both financially and trying to build the team around him in terms of the project.

“Many teams still have interest in these players.

“We suddenly became the youngest and most popular team in the Championship. Apart from Lewis-Potter, there is our left defender Jacob Greaves.

“After that, it looks like our left-back Brandon Fleming has become one of our starting 11 players.

“These are the players that we entered the club at the age of nine and reaped the fruits of today.”

Kesler confirmed that the club has received offers from three top flight clubs, but there has not been a decision yet on whether any have been accepted.

It is apparent that there is clear interest from the Premier League for Lewis-Potter, but Hull are hoping he can be the centre of a promotion push under Arveladze to begin the new era of the club.

The Verdict

Hull will be doing well to hold onto Lewis-Potter, who now looks ready to make the step up to the top flight.

Huge improvements will be needed to the Tigers to be competitive at the top of the Championship next season, with the team well off the pace of the play-off places.

Investment in improving the first team squad will be needed, and doing so without the funds earned from a big sale will be even more difficult.

It is hard to see Lewis-Potter staying at Hull beyond this summer, but stranger things have happened.