Hull City casting eyes over potential signings as January transfer window looms

Hull City may be keeping an eye on several potential signings, having sent some scouts to watch Grimsby in action in midweek according to Hull Live.

The club are currently sat just one point outside the relegation places in the Championship, having been promoted from the third tier in the last campaign.

They’ll want to ensure it isn’t short-lived and will be keen to ensure they recruit smartly and correctly in the winter window to try and help them stay up.

Last night, the Tigers’ scouts turned their attention to non-league football, as they watched Grimsby in National League action.

They weren’t the only Championship outfit in attendance either to watch the Mariners pick up a decent result against Altrincham, as they drew quite an audience to the club with their multitude of talent.

Grimsby were in League Two in the last campaign but suffered relegation and now have to try and bounce back at the first attempt. They’re doing a good job of it so far but the season is long and they’ll have to keep it up for the remainder of the current campaign.

It means though that the side still has some good talent at its disposal and they could be picked up on the cheap either in the new year or at the end of the current season. With Hull eager to recruit new players too no doubt, it makes sense that they would send some scouts to keep tabs on the situation when they can.

The Verdict

Grimsby may be three leagues lower down than Hull but that doesn’t mean that – if the Tigers’ scouts were there to watch some of the talent on offer from the side – they can’t pick up a potential diamond in the rough.

There have been some very notable players who have either made the step up to the EFL with ease, whether via promotion with their current side or through a transfer. They’re cheap options and if you sign the right player, it can pay dividends in the future.

With Grimsby flying high too, it’s clear that they must have some of the best talent in the National League right now then – so it’s definitely worth having a look.