Carl Rushworth's rise through the EFL in successive loan stints has played a major role in the 23-year-old's development.

Already belonging to a club who have recently become synonymous with scouting all corners of the globe for the most sought-after talents to express themselves in the Premier League, Rushworth is currently in the final year of his most-recently signed deal with Brighton, despite earning a more-than justified reputation as a high-quality Championship keeper at the bare minimum.

The Goalkeepers Union came under the microscope at Hull City in Liam Rosenior's last season in charge, especially once the former City boss had been sacked, with it being claimed in the fall-out from the decision that he and Acun Ilicali were conflicted regarding the selection of current Birmingham City keeper Ryan Allsop over Ivor Pandur.

However, since Allsop and Matt Ingram have departed to St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park and Oxford United respectively, Tim Walter has had to make sweeping changes between the sticks. But, the quality of his three main keepers will no doubt give the German plenty to ponder over the course of the international break and beyond.

Carl Rushworth's exceptional season with Swansea City

Last season was the aforementioned Rushworth's solitary season as a Championship 'Number One' to date, joining Swansea City on loan from Brighton initially under Michael Duff.

And, despite the Swans' indifferent campaign which saw the now-Huddersfield Town boss relieved of his duties in December before being replaced by Luke Williams, the Halifax-born keeper emerged as the brightest of sparks from this corner of South Wales and could count himself extremely unfortunate to not have been named in the Championship Team of the Season in April, before winning the Players and Supporters' Player of the Year awards at the Swansea.Com Stadium.

Rushworth faced 206 shots across the campaign - the third-highest total in the Championship - conceding 65 goals in total but earning a superior save percentage of 70.9%, after denying opponents 143 times in total whilst playing every minute of every second tier game for the Swans.

The man who previously held trials with Arsenal and Manchester United was also successful in 90% of his run-outs per 90 minutes, as well as making 3.1 saves per game, also preventing a further 4.02 goals across the campaign, a number only bettered by Anthony Patterson, Angus Gunn and Mads Hermansen.

Carl Rushworth's Senior Club Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Clean Sheets Walsall 46 13 Lincoln City 46 20 Swansea City 48 11

These metrics prove how adept Rushworth has become as a Championship-standard goalkeeper after just one season, and in any other circumstances, his addition would be a more-than welcome one.

But, despite how beneficial the former Walsall loanee's services could prove to be in the short-term for Walter, it does also seem a rather strange decision in equal measure.

Rushworth's addition will be frustrating for his goalkeeping colleagues

And that's because, after finally waiting seven months for his competitive debut after a £1.5m move from Fortuna Sittard in January, the previously highlighted Pandur, who had come in for criticism across pre-season, has been one of Hull's strongest performers in the opening quartet of games.

Many supporters clamoured for the 24-year-old's inclusion as last season neared its conclusion, but since making his competitive bow against Bristol City on August 10th, Pandur has put together a string of solid performances, including a Man of the Match display in the goalless draw against Millwall, earning an 8.1 match rating as per Fotmob - making five saves, preventing 1.09 goals as well as eight ball recoveries, before also featuring in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Leeds United.

Furthermore, Pandur has faced 16 shots so far this season - the third-highest number in the division - but averages a save percentage of 80%, making four on average per game, highlighting his dependability this campaign, which now seems under threat after acquiring a keeper of Rushworth's calibre.

This also begs the question of what happens with Anthony Racioppi's immediate future, having signed for a reported €1m fee from BSC Young Boys last month.

Despite making a glaring error on debut in the EFL Cup against Sheffield Wednesday, the 25-year-old who penned a three-year deal with the option of a fourth is clearly also viewed as a long-term option, despite already earning a reputation for putting in two solid individual performances against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League last season.

Walter now has three strong options between the sticks, but now faces a potential dilemma ahead of the next outing against Sheffield United, which could then have an impact on decision-making and player morale for the remainder of the season, so he must strike the right balance.