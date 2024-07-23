Highlights Hull City facing transfer window frustration with few signings while key players leave for Premier League.

It is fair to say that this has been a rather frustrating summer transfer window so far for Hull City.

In terms of incomings, the Tigers have completed just one deal, with left-back Ryan Giles making a loan move from Luton Town permanent.

By contrast, a number of key players from last season have already left the club, with the likes of Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene securing moves to the Premier League.

As a result, the pressure is building on Hull to bring more players in, if they are to have a chance of mounting another push for the Championship play-offs, in Tim Walter's first season as manager.

For now though, it appears that the club are facing the prospect of more imminent disappointment in their search for new signings.

Hull City set to miss out on West Brom man

Earlier this month, it was reported that West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu had emerged as a target for the Tigers this summer.

However, it seems as though that move will in fact, not be materialising, with the latest updates claiming that Turkish side Trabzonspor are now closing in on a deal for the 30-year-old.

That news that a move to the MKM Stadium will not be happening for the midfielder, will, of course, be disappointing for those connected with Hull.

Not only does this now represent another signing they look set to miss out on, but Yokuslu's experience pedigree at this level would have made him a particularly useful addition to Walter's side.

But with Yokuslu now set for a move elsewhere, it could be argued that Hull ought to be turning their transfer attention to another of their Championship rivals this summer, in the form of Cardiff City.

Ryan Wintle could be an Okay Yokuslu alternative

The fact that the Tigers have been targeting Yokuslu this summer, does seem to suggest that reinforcements in central midfield are on the agenda for them in the transfer window.

Indeed, they could well do with some more options in that position, with the likes of Greg Docherty, Ozan Tufan, and Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton leaving the club since the end of last season.

With Yokuslu not going to be moving to take over that role, one other option they surely ought to consider targeting to fill that position is Ryan Wintle.

Ryan Wintle senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Crewe Alexandra 186 11 14 Blackpool 18 0 0 Cardiff City 117 5 8 As of 22nd July 2024

According to recent reports from Wales Online, the midfielder will be allowed to leave current club Cardiff for free this summer, having been left out of their pre-season tour to Austria.

The fact he is available is something for Hull to look to take advantage of, given the fact that Wintle is more than capable of filling the same sort of holding role in the centre of the park as Yokuslu.

He could therefore do the sort of job it seems they are looking for someone to do, and with the 27-year-old having spent the last three seasons in the Championship, it is clear he can make an impact this level.

Indeed, he even went as far as to wear the captain's armband for Cardiff at times last season, demonstrating the leadership he could bring to Hull as well.

Although he still has two years remaining on his contract in the Welsh capital, the fact he is free to leave means there is a chance that the two sides would be able to negotiate a suitable deal for all.

That too, could mean this is a signing that the Tigers are able to complete, while keeping their options open when it comes to other potential signings as well.

With all that in mind, as Hull look to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on Yokuslu, Wintle is a player who should be high on their list of potential targets.