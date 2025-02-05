Hull City were one of three sides in the Championship to acquire eight new signings across the winter transfer window, which reached its conclusion on Monday night.

Many of the Tigers' dealings showcase further proof that Ruben Selles is one of the most-respected head coaches in the EFL when it comes to the development of young players, as the likes of Kyle Joseph, Louie Barry and Joe Gelhardt were added to the forward ranks.

Meanwhile, as has become the norm under Acun Ilicali's ownership, Lincoln Henrique also joined from Fenerbahçe on loan, with the Brazilian still awaiting his first appearance in Black and Amber, whilst former 'Sarı Kanaryalar' winger, Nordin Amrabat, also joined on a short-term deal.

Eliot Matazo - a reported £3m buy from AS Monaco - has already left his mark with a goal on his full debut against Stoke City last weekend, whilst Matt Crooks also did the same in the 3-0 rout against Sheffield United on January 24th.

The 30-year-old is no stranger to the Championship having excelled with the likes of Rotherham United and Middlesbrough earlier in his career, which can also be said for Hull's final signing of the window, as John Egan moved from promotion-chasing Burnley for a nominal £250,000 fee on an 18-month contract.

John Egan's experience will be vital for Hull City

Egan has become one of the second tier's most experienced and impressive centre-backs since signing for Brentford in the summer of 2016 under Dean Smith, where he instantly made his mark after a period of 92 games and 11 goals for Gillingham from the heart of defence.

The Cork native's potential at the time has been more than fulfilled, as he was instilled as Bees' captain in place of Harlee Dean, before going on to play an integral role in Sheffield United's promotion-winning side of 2019 alongside the likes of Jack O'Connell, Chris Basham, Richard Stearman and Dean Henderson in the defensive unit which recorded 21 clean sheets.

Chris Wilder's ethos of a strong defence was then key as Egan drew regular praise for his performances across his first Premier League season, which yielded 12 clean sheets for the Ireland international, before such form couldn't be replicated at Bramall Lane the following season.

Hull were then on the end of a two-goal performance from the centre-back in September 2021 in a season which rejuvinated Egan's performance levels as United sent a reminder to their divisional rivals of their strengths at this level, which led to a strong accumulation of metrics for the defender across the board in the 2022/23 campaign as promotion was secured ad the Blades also reached the FA Cup semi-final.

And, despite a period of one-and-a-half years that has brought just 15 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield United and Burnley - partly down to the Clarets' ridiculous defensive record - even in the latter years of his career, links to West Ham United in the summer highlight Egan's standing in the game.

John Egan's Championship Experience Appearances 210 Minutes 18,136 Promotions 2 Source: Transfermarkt (Correct as of 04/02/25)

His goal threat and defensive nous will be welcome at the MKM Stadium in equal measure as Hull look to stave off relegation before looking to make great strides of progress under Selles.

John Egan addition can help ensure Charlie Hughes be a success at Hull City

Despite becoming much more resolute under Selles' management, Hull's defensive issues have, at times, continued to come to the fore - especially at the MKM.

Hull have shipped 22 of their 40 concessions on home turf - only Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle have conceded more in that regard - although some of the younger heads among the rearguard have become fan favourites with Tigers supporters.

Fin Burns was utilised just once under Tim Walter despite being signed on loan from Manchester City, and has put in a handful of relatively strong performances which have seen Sean McLoughlin move across to left-back, a scenario which has largely been brought about due to Ryan Giles' loan exit to Middlesbrough and a hamstring injury to Charlie Hughes, who was a £3.5m signing from Wigan Athletic in August.

Hughes had undoubtedly been one of City's best performers prior to his injury on Boxing Day against Preston North End, and despite not having a solitary clean sheet in 13 appearances to show for his efforts, the 21-year-old had excelled in terms of ball recoveries and clearances, as well as his composure on the ball.

The man who had previously been linked with Brentford, West Ham United and Ipswich Town may be a different profile of defender to the aforementioned Egan, as well as being at polar opposite ends of the career spectrum, which means one of City's prized assets is likely to only further improve his skillset in an environment which includes a seasoned Championship performer.

Even if the England youth international doesn't take to the field with the 36-cap Irishman on a regular basis to begin with, the forging of a strong relationship and understanding between the two would only help boost Hughes' stock, and make his well-documented transfer fee a lengthy success in East Yorkshire.