Hull City were busy in the January transfer window, as head coach Ruben Selles looked to strengthen the squad he inherited in December.

The Tigers are only two points clear of the relegation zone in the Championship as things stand, so it is no surprise that they decided to bring in several reinforcements last month.

Nordin Amrabat signed from AEK Athens, Matt Crooks arrived from Real Salt Lake, Kyle Joseph joined from Blackpool, Eliot Matazo was brought in from Monaco, and John Egan moved from Burnley, while Louie Barry, Lincoln, and Joe Gelhardt will spend the remainder of the season on loan at the MKM Stadium.

Therefore, there should be confidence within the Hull squad that they can steer clear of the relegation zone during the final few months of the campaign, especially considering they have already produced some good performances since the appointment of Selles, with the win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane standing out as the highlight of the Spaniard's tenure so far.

However, if the Tigers are unable to produce the kind of form that is required to ensure survival between now and the end of the campaign, there may be questions asked over why they did not strengthen in one specific area of the pitch.

Hull urged to explore Brandon Williams deal

We asked our Hull fan pundit, Ryan Frankish, whether there is anything else he wishes the Tigers had done during the January transfer window.

"I really wish that Hull City would have signed a left-back," said Ryan.

"I think that it is the only remaining position that we needed to strengthen in.

"I hate being ungrateful because we have had a very, very busy window, a very strong window in which we have covered a lot of positions that we did need, but left-back has been a massive problem for about two years now, maybe even three.

"It hasn't been sorted out. We tried it with Giles and it didn't work.

"Matty Jacob isn't good enough and Sean McLoughlin is a centre-back - he is a square peg getting put in a round hole because of our necessity for cover at left-back.

"I just think it would have made sense, even if we dipped into the free agent market and went for Brandon Williams, to go out and get a left-back."

Williams could prove to be a good Giles replacement

Hull sent Ryan Giles on loan to divisional rivals Middlesbrough until the end of the season in January, but they did not sign anyone to replace the left-back.

The 25-year-old made 16 appearances in the Championship for the Tigers before his move to the Riverside Stadium, and given that Hull are short of options in that position, it is easy to understand why Ryan believes the club should explore the possibility of signing a free agent.

Brandon Williams has not been at a club since he was released by Manchester United in 2024, but he showed during a loan spell at Ipswich Town last season that, when fit, he is capable of having an impact in the second tier.

Brandon Williams' 2023/24 Championship stats for Ipswich (FotMob) Appearances Goals FotMob average match rating 15 2 7.0

It may be seen as a bit of a risk, but if he can stay fit and is committed to the cause, the 24-year-old may not be the worst signing on a short-term deal for Hull.