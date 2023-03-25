Journalist Barry Cooper believes Championship side Hull City are expecting further interest in defender Jacob Greaves in the coming months, making this revelation in a Hull Live Q&A.

The Daily Mail reported during the latter stages of last month that Aston Villa, Brentford and Nottingham Forest were all monitoring him ahead of a potential approach in the summer, with all of them seemingly looking to strengthen their defence.

For Villa, it's currently unclear what their stance is on Kourtney Hause after loaning him out to Watford, with the defender having his loan spell at Vicarage Road cut short because of a severe injury setback. It remains to be seen whether Unai Emery would see Greaves as a central defender or a left-back though.

Midlands rivals Forest may also need to improve their backline with Steve Cook's future at the City Ground uncertain at this stage, though Steve Cooper does have other options he can rely on if the ex-AFC Bournemouth man leaves.

The Bees, meanwhile, may have struck up a good working relationship with Hull in the past year or so with Marcus Forss joining the Tigers on loan and Keane Lewis-Potter making the switch to the English capital last summer.

These sides may face further competition in their quest to recruit him if they sustain their interest though, with Hull "braced" for more interest.

Greaves, 22, has made 37 appearances in all competitions this season, recording four goals and two assists in the process.

The Verdict:

You can see why several clubs will be taking a look at him ahead of the summer because he can be a real asset at both ends of the pitch and that will be particularly appreciated by those teams at the bottom end of the Premier League.

Goalscoring contributions from a defender could be the difference between survival and relegation, with his versatility likely to be a real asset if a manager wants to switch up a system. His versatility could also come in handy when there's an injury crisis.

At 22, he still has plenty of time to improve and with the amount of game time he has under his belt this season, many clubs will believe he's a reliable option.

Thankfully for Hull, they tied him down to a new contract last August with his deal not expiring until the summer of 2026. They also have the option of extending his deal for a further year.

This means an interested side will need to fork out a sizeable amount of money to lure him away from the MKM Stadium, with the Tigers in a win-win situation.

If he stays, they will benefit from his presence. If he leaves, that will surely give Liam Rosenior a lot more money to spend in the transfer market.