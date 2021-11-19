Hull City brace themselves for Championship interest in 21-year-old

Hull City are prepared for January interest in defender Jacob Greaves, as per a report from Hull Live.

The 21-year-old, who has featured regularly for The Tigers this season, has been one of the club’s better performers.

Greaves came through the academy system at Hull, before embarking on a loan spell with Cheltenham Town in League Two whilst still a teenager.

The young defender established himself as an integral member of Hull City’s League One promotion-winning team last time out, making 39 league appearances.

He has followed that up this season and has formed a good working relationship with fellow 21-year-old Di’Shon Bernard.

Greaves has played every single minute of Hull’s Championship campaign thus far, growing in stature and importance as this season has progressed.

The verdict

Defensively speaking, Hull have looked relatively solid this season, and to be doing that with two 21-year-olds at centre-back is very impressive.

Greaves has undoubted talent, which has been on display over the last season and a half, making it no surprise that Hull are expecting him to attract attention in January.

A Premier League move could certainly be on the cards, whilst a move to a top-end Championship club is equally as likely.

As well as being a defender who dominates the physical battles, he is also extremely composed when in possession and is very comfortable with bringing the ball out under the press.

With Alfie Jones facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, should Greaves depart, then it will be no surprise to see The Tigers dip back into the transfer market.