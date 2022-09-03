Hull City boss Shota Arveladze drops hint over futures of several players after busy summer window

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says players will move on from the club over the next few days after a busy transfer windows which saw the Tigers sign 16 players.

There were four more arrivals on transfer deadline in an already busy summer that saw owner Acun Ilicali sign players from a raft of different countries.

The signings that have been made should see Hull compete for a promotion place with Arveladze tasked with not only integrating the new players but also piecing them together into a side capable of challenging for the top six.

With eight players moving on including Keane Lewis-Potter, George Honeyman and Richie Smallwood, Arveladze is now left with a bloated squad of 35 players.

With just 25 the EFL limit on registrations within the squad, it’s led to Arveladze confirming that players will indeed be moving on in some capacity.

Speaking to the Hull Daily Mail, the former Rangers and Ajax forward said: “Some of them have gone and some of them will maybe leave because there are still countries that are still open, maybe some will go abroad. If not, then it is what it is.”

Despite the large squad available to him, Arveladze has seen a small injury crisis impact his squad but is happy with the deadline day deals that has bolstered his options: “Until now I’ve been looking forward to being this happy because I’ve been short, and shorter than normal.

“I’ve struggled to find my best XI, not because they’re not there but because of a hard time, we’ve had (with injuries). I know and I hope that I will have that headache, I’d rather have that.”

Hull City will be hoping their new players can make an impact on Sunday as they take on promotion favourites Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

It was a squad turnover that was highly expected from Hull this summer with the takeover earlier this year. There was an influx of players who arrived in January which gave some indication as to what may happen over the summer.

Nonetheless, Hull have added some real quality to their squad as well as boosting the overall quality of the squad with a mix of younger players and experience.

Arveladze has a huge task on bedding in his new squad, as well as trimming it where it’s needed but it’s a much better position for the club than it was 12 months, so there certainly won’t be too many complaints.