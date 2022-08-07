Hull City boss Shota Arveladze delivers update on potential new transfer addition

Hull City are on the verge of bringing in their ninth recruit of the summer with Shota Arveladze overseeing a huge overhaul as they look to build a squad capable of promotion.

The latest signing looks set to be Thimothee Lo-Tutala, a goalkeeper who will provide competition for Nathan Baxter and Matt Ingram.

According to Hull Live, the youngster is set to sign a three-year-deal at the MKM Stadium with the option for a further 12 months and was warming up with Ingram, David Robson and coach Barry Richardson before Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Preston at Deepdale.

His arrival has come at a good time for Hull as they’re already without Baxter, who is sidelined with a finger injury and named inexperienced youngster Robson on the bench for the second successive Championship game.

Speaking to the media after the Preston game, Arveladze confirmed his impending arrival: “We will have him (as a new signing). He’s a good kid, quite talented, and we’ve been happy to see him here.

“Barry (Richardson) – I have to give him credit. He used his connections and asked me (if he could come in) and we reacted quickly. I’m not saying we’ve been quick on everything, but on this one we’ve been quite sharp.

“He can challenge. It’s an opportunity for every kid that trains with us. His goal will be the same, he will not train with different coaches.”

Lo-Tutala could feature in midweek against Bradford City as they take on their Yorkshire neighbours in the first round of the League Cup.

The Verdict

As mentioned, it’s a good time for Lo-Tutala to come into the side with the squad short on goalkeepers.

The deal itself will also suit all parties with Hull needed to boost their goalkeeping department, as well as Lo-Tutala being given the chance to develop.

Whether he gets thrown straight into the side is another question, as Ingram will benefit from playing consistent games as number one. But, certainly if he trains well, then he will given the chance.

