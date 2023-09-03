Highlights Hull City manager Liam Rosenior believes Leicester City are defensively vulnerable and open in transition at times.

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior believes Leicester City are defensively vulnerable and open in transition at times, speaking candidly to the Tigers' media team.

These comments came following his team's 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium, with Liam Delap scoring the only goal of the contest.

What happened in the game between Leicester City and Hull?

The Foxes didn't do enough in the early stages of the game to get themselves ahead and they were punished, with Delap taking down a sensational crossfield ball from Jean-Michael Seri before cutting in and firing the ball past Mads Hermansen.

A deflection may have helped their cause - but the visitors deserved that goal for not sitting in during the early stages of the match - with the Tigers also looking to get themselves forward.

And they had an opportunity through Aaron Connolly in the second half to make it 2-0, with that chance also coming via a counter attack.

In the end, a draw would have been a fair result considering Enzo Maresca's side were dominant in the second 45 after bringing Abdul Fatawu, Cesare Casadei and Stephy Mavididi on.

The hosts pushed for an equaliser and came closest through Fatawu who hit the post after displaying an excellent burst of pace, but they were unable to get themselves on the scoresheet.

This result ended their 100% record this season, but they have done ever so well following the departures of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to get themselves on the right path.

They will be looking to get back to winning ways against another side that have been relegated recently: Southampton.

Russell Martin's side suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Sunderland yesterday, so both the Foxes and the Saints will be looking for redemption after the international break.

What is Leicester City's key weakness?

Leicester have many great qualities.

They have a decent amount of experience in some areas and that will only help them in the dressing room.

Maresca's side also have a decent amount of attacking quality. Not only can the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy make a difference at this level, but Fatawu, Mavididi and Casadei also look like real assets going forward.

The latter three all came off the bench yesterday and that just shows the amount of depth they have.

However, their vulnerability in tranisition is a key weakness that Hull boss Rosenior point out following yesterday's game.

He said: "Wherever he is on the pitch, Liam [Delap] is a threat.

"I felt in transition he would cause issues from the right and if we got him one-for-one in a wide area, he’d cause them problems.

"It allowed me to play Aaron (Connolly) through the middle so we had two quick ones on the pitch.

"Leicester play a good style of football but they’re open, like we are at times, in transition, so to have two quick ones up there gave us an extra threat."

Is Liam Rosenior right about Leicester City's weakness?

Their vulnerability when the ball was turned over to Hull was pretty evident to see.

Although the Tigers exploited it and made Leicester look particularly bad because of it, this is something Leicester need to work on regardless.

Hull targeted Leicester down the flanks at times and Callum Doyle looked particularly vulnerable.

Not only did Delap turn inside him for the winning goal - but the defender was also placed on his backside in the second half when the Tigers broke forward.

James Justin could be a more suitable option at left-back - and Doyle could be better in his natural position in central defence.