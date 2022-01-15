Hull City boss Grant McCann calling for clarity regarding Acun Illicali takeover

Grant McCann is urging for clarity after admitting the ongoing takeover is impact morale at the club.

The Tigers remain in a state of limbo at one of the most crucial points in the Championship calendar as they look to add to their squad ahead of a massive second half of the season.

It comes after prospective owner Acun Ilicali announced on New Year’s Eve that he had bought the Championship club live on Turkish television, but two weeks on the deal has not yet been given the green light.

This has left manager Grant McCann wanting clarity on the situation, telling the Hull Daily Mail: “Well, I’m trying to be as positive as possible, and I am a positive person anyway, and I try and lift the mood around the training ground all the time.

“There’s probably a lot of people worrying, in and around the club, in terms of maybe staff members, whether their job is safe et cetera.

“We can only control what we can control, and that’s making sure the football that we play and the team goes on the pitch and gives everything that they can for the football club.

“I think everyone wants clarity and clearance. So we’re no different. But all we can do is focus on the games coming up and see how we best go about these to try and get the three points.”

The Verdict

McCann is right to call for clarity on the situation. Takeover’s do take a long time but the uncertainty that comes with them isn’t healthy for anyone.

You can only look at the situation last year with Derby who were fighting relegation amidst constant takeover talk and the toll it left on players, staff and fans.

Getting the takeover over the line will give everyone a sense of relief that they can move on.