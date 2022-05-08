Hull City boss confirms meeting with Manchester United regarding 21-year-old

Hull City boss has confirmed he is set to meet Manchester United next week regarding Di’Shon Bernard.

Bernard spent the season on loan with the Tigers, but fell out of favour towards the end of the campaign, making just one appearance in the club’s last ten matches.

“The loan players will definitely go back because they have to go back, that’s what I have to say.” Arveladze said of the current players on loan with the Tigers, via HullLive.

“I will have a meeting with Manchester United, they’re coming especially for him (Bernard).

“The players will return to their clubs, as is normal, and then we will decide what to do next.

“Whether we start talks or not, it depends on what options we will have in the defence.”

Arveladze certainly did not say the meeting was regarding bringing Bernard back for definite next year, although there is always that possibility.

Although, perhaps that would be surprise given he appeared so little towards the end of the campaign.

In the end, Bernard managed 26 Championship appearances – good experience for the 21-year-old.

Other players that Hull City have had on loan this campaign are Marcus Forss, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Matt Smith, Liam Walsh, Nathan Baxter and Ryan Longman.

The Verdict

With the number of loan players they have at the club, it is certainly going to be a big turnover of players at Hull City this summer.

Arveladze has already expressed a desire to bring Nathan Baxter back to the club on loan from Chelsea next campaign, and you wonder whether he could do try to do the same with some of the others.

Perhaps not Bernard, though, given how infrequently he featured towards the end of the season.

Unless there were specific reasons for that, it’s hard to see Manchester United allowing him to go back to a team that mostly left him on the bench from February onwards.