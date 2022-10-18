Hull City boost as Tigers add former EFL boss to ranks before Blackpool fixture

Hull City are currently managerless and are still on the hunt to bring in a boss that can lead them in the right direction in the Championship.

With new owners investing heavily over the summer to ensure the Tigers head in the right direction and towards a second tier promotion, they grew unhappy with seeing Shota Arveladze take the team the wrong way down the table.

After a bright start, they picked up five losses in a row and it meant the manager paid for that failure with his job.

The club have been on the hunt for a new boss ever since and it’s been Andy Dawson who has been tasked with leading the side in the interim. With the Tigers still struggling though – they’ve won only one of their last four since the sacking – and heading towards the drop zone, they have now drafted in Robbie Stockdale ahead of their game against Blackpool according to Hull Live.

The former EFL boss will now work alongside Dawson in a bid to get the team firing in the interim and his experience in the game could help Hull to start to pick up more points. He has previously held the main job with Rochdale, although his win rate was only 27.12%, and he has also been tasked with looking after Sunderland on three occasions before, all on interim basis’.

Now, his latest task will see him try and help Andy Dawson in the main role at Hull, whilst the board continue to scour for a more permanent arrangement. If the additional eyes can help the Tigers in the meantime, then it could give them more breathing room to locate the right manager for the job.

The Verdict

Robbie Stockdale perhaps doesn’t have the best CV in terms of helping teams higher up in the EFL to win games but he certainly has the experience of the top job and some knowledge to help Hull out.

His last stint with Rochdale really didn’t go too well, although with the state that the club were in, it can’t perhaps be all put down to his managerial abilities. He’s been tasked with taking charge of Sunderland three times though in the past, so he is clearly trusted and well-respected in the game to hold such a position.

With Dawson unable to draw many points from Hull then whilst their search for a new manager goes on, a fresh pair of eyes could really help their cause in the meantime. They need to start getting wins again and their early form showcased that they can do it, they just are out of form and confidence right now.

If Stockdale can come in and help draw some better results from the team, then it could at least allow their board to focus purely on the search for a manager without the stress of having to find a quick appointment to arrest their slide in the Championship.