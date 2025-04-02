Unsurprisingly, Hull City's defeat to Luton Town on Saturday was the root cause of mass frustration from supporters in East Yorkshire, as the Hatters ended a strong run of form put together prior to the international break.

After defeating fellow relegation rivals Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle at the MKM Stadium, there was a sense of optimism that the Tigers could pull further away from the relegation trap door. But, a comical Alfie Jones own-goal after 13 seconds of the second period summed up what went wrong for Ruben Selles' men in a nutshell.

One of the key factors behind such an inconsistent season has been City's inability to find the back of the net on a regular basis, averaging exactly one goal per game across 39 Championship outings, and echoed by the fact that January addition Joe Gelhardt is currently on the same goal tally (3) as winter departee, Chris Bedia, which is currently the joint third-highest goal return at the MKM Stadium.

It was no secret that Selles looked to alter such fortunes in January, and that was proven when FLW first broke the news that the East Yorkshire side had plotted a move to sign Blackpool forward, Kyle Joseph, before eventually securing the 23-year-old's signature for a reported £2.5m.

The former Swansea City man was loved by former Tigers boss, Steve Bruce, during the first half of the season at Bloomfield Road. Therefore, the 63-year-old and Tangerine Army would definitely back up Selles' prediction that Joseph can break his duck in Black and Amber sooner rather than later, having failed to score in his first 11 games.

Ruben Selles defends Kyle Joseph after Hull City's struggles vs Luton Town

Joseph was able to lead the line strongly against Sheffield United as Hull stunned the league leaders with a 3-0 rout at Bramall Lane on debut, before going on to have mixed fortunes in the early stages of his career in HU3.

Prior to the completion of his move across the Pennines, the frontman had netted seven times for the Seasiders in 24 League One appearances as well as two assists, making a strong impression on Bruce, who took charge of the Lancashire outfit in September.

"He’s everything I like in a football player, he gives everything he’s got. I’m delighted to have worked with him, he’s a smashing lad," Bruce said ahead of the January deal.

Since then, Selles has opted to utilise Joseph from the off in nine of his 11 appearances in Black and Amber, stating at the time of his move that the new signing had the ability to feature through the middle or out wide, which added further versatility to City's new-look attacking ranks alongside Gelhardt.

After a handful of appearances on the left flank, Joseph was seen as the focal point of Hull's attack against Luton, but was starved of any high-quality service in the first period.

His final action of note saw him fail to latch onto a threaded through-ball from Kasey Palmer on the hour mark, which could, and ultimately should, have levelled the scores between the relegation rivals.

Kyle Joseph's stats at Hull City Total Appearances 11 Starts 9 G+A 0 xG 1.83 Shots per Game 0.8 Big Chances Missed 5 xA 0.29 Touches per Game 23.2 Successful Dribbles per Game 0.4 Duels Won per Game 3.1 All Stats as per Sofascore (As of 01/04/25)

Selles' decision to replace the striker with Matt Crooks on 65 minutes was met by ironic jeers in some sections of the home support, with the former Southampton boss quick to defend his colleague.