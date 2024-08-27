Hull City have made an offer to sign winger Zeidane Inoussa from Swedish Allsvenskan side Hacken.

According to Swedish sport outlet Expressen, the Tigers have made a bid of 80 million Swedish Kroner (£5.9m) for the 22-year-old, which would see his current club turn over a healthy profit.

Hacken signed the ace from fellow Allsvenskan side Brommapojkarna for around 20 million Kroner back in February, as reported by Expressen.

Hull transfer target is on form

Inoussa has registered an impressive return of six goals and two assists in 16 Allsvenskan appearances this season for a Hacken side who sit eighth in the Swedish top flight.

Zeidane Inoussa 2024 Allsvenskan stats as per FotMob Appearances 16 Starts 13 Goals 6 Assists 2

He has also shown his quality in European competition this season, as he has scored two goals in five UEFA Conference League qualification matches.

On Sunday, he provided an assist for teammate and fellow winger Jeremy Agbonifo, as his side drew 1-1 with IFK Varnamo, who currently sit third from bottom in the Allsvenskan, and will be hoping to stave off the threat of relegation to the second tier.

Meanwhile, in early August, Inoussa scored against Paide Linnameeskond, as Hacken hammered the Estonian outfit 6-1 in the penultimate round of Conference League qualifying.

Hacken will bring a 2-1 deficit into their second leg of the final round of Conference League qualifying, after losing the first leg to German Bundesliga outfit Heidenheim.

The Swedish side will be hoping to turn the tie around on away soil on Thursday night, but they may have to do it without Inoussa, should he depart for the Tigers over the course of the next couple of days.

Inoussa could provide the spark the Tigers need

So far, the Tigers have endured a relatively solid, but more notably, unspectacular start to life under new boss Tim Walter, who is managing in English football for the first time in his career.

The Yorkshire outfit avoided an opening day scare as they fell behind against Bristol City in the 84th minute, but Oscar Estupinan levelled from the penalty spot for Walter's men on 91 minutes to ensure that his side came away with a 1-1 draw.

But the Tigers went on to lose their EFL Cup tie against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday just four days later, before being held to a 1-1 draw at Plymouth Argyle in the Championship.

The Tigers then drew 0-0 with Millwall on Saturday, a result which epitomises the defensively resolute, but goal-shy start Walter's side have made this campaign.

Hull are clearly missing the creative spark provided by former starman Jaden Philogene-Bidace, who scored 12 goals and assisted a further six for the Tigers last season, before re-joining Aston Villa earlier in the summer.

Therefore, Walter's men could clearly benefit from the services of Inoussa, who is currently averaging a goal contribution once every two games in the Swedish top-flight for a mid-table side, and has also produced the goods in European competition in recent weeks.

The MKM Stadium faithful may wonder whether the 22-year-old would be able to hit the ground running in the Championship, but the youngster has already plied his trade in various different countries.

Inoussa has previously played for French side Caen in Ligue 2, as well as Spanish outfits Real Murcia and Valencia B, but his best performances to date in terms of goal productivity have come for current side Hacken.

But if the former Caen man is able to adjust to the demands of the English second tier, then Walter and co could have a dangerous asset on their hands in the very near future.