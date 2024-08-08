Highlights Hull City set to win race for FC Basel winger Millar, signing him to a three-year contract for €3.5m.

Millar stood out at Preston North End, attracting interest from Burnley, Leeds United, and Sheffield United.

Hull City aiming to strengthen squad with Millar's arrival, hoping to improve form after preseason losses.

Hull City are set to win the race to sign FC Basel winger Liam Millar.

According to Matthew Scianitti, the Tigers are set to get a deal over the line for the player, who spent last season on loan at Preston North End.

Doing well at Deepdale, the Canadian wide player was able to put himself in the shop window and he has attracted plenty of interest in recent months.

Liam Millar's 2023/24 campaign at Preston North End (All competitions) Appearances 36 Goals 5 Assists 5

Burnley could have offered Millar an opportunity to return to Lancashire, with the club being linked with a move for him.

However, the Clarets currently have more than enough wingers at their disposal, even with Darko Churlinov recently sealing another loan exit from Turf Moor.

Wilson Odobert is also being linked with a move away from Scott Parker's side, but at this stage, it may be foolish for them to bring in more wide players before offloading a couple more.

Leeds United were also believed to be in the mix for Millar - and following Jaidon Anthony and Crysencio Summerville's departures in recent months - they are in need to strengthening this area before the window closes.

However, they may be targeting alternatives at this point, with the club being heavily linked with a move for Jonathan Rowe.

Sheffield United were the third team linked with the Canadian, but they are closing in on a move for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and that could have made life easier for Tigers in their pursuit of Millar.

Hull City set to win Liam Millar race

Journalist Scianitti believes the Tigers will win the race for Millar, who is set to put pen to paper on a three-year contract at the MKM Stadium.

The same reporter also believes the English club will have the option to extend his contract beyond then - and will pay €3.5m to get a deal over the line for him.

Millar is travelling to London to complete a medical before finalising the deal, which could allow him to be available for the Tigers' opening day clash against Bristol City.

Hull City will receive a much-needed boost with Liam Millar arrival

Hull haven't looked in brilliant shape during pre-season.

Recently beaten by League One side Reading, it's clear that there's work for the Tigers to do in the transfer market if they want to enjoy a successful season.

In fairness to Hull, they have been able to get some decent deals over the line.

Ryan Giles could be an excellent permanent addition, Cody Drameh could be a real asset and Marvin Mehlem looks to be an interesting acquisition.

But considering the number of players they have lost in recent months, including their former loanees and the likes of Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene, they need to be doing much more in the coming weeks if they want to be in the promotion mix at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The signing of Millar, however, is a much-needed boost and it wouldn't be a surprise if he's a good replacement for Philogene.