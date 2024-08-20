Hull City have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Gustavo Puerta, having reached an agreement with the 21-year-old Colombian.

According to German journalist Dominik Schneider, the Tigers have reached an agreement with Gustavo Puerta, with the structure of the deal all that is left to be decided between Hull and Bayer Leverkusen.

Hull have been admirers of Puerta for much of the summer transfer window, while fellow Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as Danish side Brondby, have also shown interest in signing the midfielder.

Earlier this week, it looked as though Brondby's bid of £3m would be enough to secure his signature, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, but the latest report suggests that Hull are now in pole position to complete a deal.

The Tigers have also been linked with Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Travis, who is also reportedly available for a fee in the region of £3m, as Tim Walter looks to strengthen his midfield department.

Hull's potential signing of Puerta could be a real coup, after the 21-year-old was part of the Bayer Leverkusen squad that made history last season by going unbeaten on their way to winning the Bundesliga title under Xabi Alonso.

The Colombia youth international made seven appearances in the German top flight last season, as well as playing three times in the Europa League, featuring during Bayer Leverkusen's run to the final of the competition, where they were beaten by Atalanta.

The signing of Puerta would add real quality to Hull's midfield, as well as providing competition for the likes of Jean Michael Seri and Xavier Simons. At the age of 21, Puerta has plenty of time to improve his game, so he could turn out to be an excellent addition for the Tigers if a deal can be finalised.

Gustavo Puerta's career stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 42 4 2 8

Hull owner Acun Ilicali stated that Hull would make "eight or nine" new signings before the end of the transfer window just over a month ago, and it now seems as though he is pushing to get a few deals done, with the Tigers having been linked with a few players, including Chris Bedia and Faride Alidou.

Despite a slightly slow start to the Championship season, Hull will have confidence that they can compete at the top end of the table during the 2024/25 campaign, especially if they get a few of their impending deals over the line before the end of the transfer window.

While an agreement has been reached between Hull and Puerta, the Tigers still need to iron out the details of the move with the player's club, Bayer Leverkusen.

It previously seemed as though Hull were interested in signing the 21-year-old on loan, but following Brondby's bid, they may now need to explore the possibility of a permanent transfer.

As per Schneider's report, Hull and Bayer Leverkusen are in discussion over the structure of the deal, so Puerta could yet join the Tigers on loan or permanently.

Either way, it looks like Puerta is likely to be playing for Hull next season, which is excellent news for Tim Walter and the supporters.