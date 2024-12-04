This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading manager Ruben Selles is emerging as the leading contender for the vacant Hull City job.

Hull are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Tim Walter, who was sacked last week after winning just three of his 18 games in charge in all competitions.

A host of names have been linked with the vacancy at the MKM Stadium, including Mark Robins, Slavisa Jokanovic, Chris Hughton, Alex Neil, Steven Schumacher and John Eustace, but according to journalist Mike McGrath, Selles is now the "frontrunner" for the job, and the two clubs are "expected to open talks over a deal".

Selles has been in charge of Reading since last summer, and despite suffering a six-point deduction, he comfortably kept the club in League One last season, recording a 17th-placed finish.

The Royals' off-field issues have continued into the new season, and Selles was only able to bring in one new player during the summer transfer window, but after an excellent start to the campaign, his side currently sit sixth in the table.

Ruben Selles' record as Reading manager (according to Transfermarkt) Games 77 Won 34 Drawn 14 Lost 29 Win percentage 44.2%

Should Selles decide to leave the Select Car Leasing Stadium to take over at Hull, he would inherit a team sitting 22nd in the table, two points from safety, after a run of nine games without a win, including five consecutive defeats.

Hull City fan pundit on potential Ruben Selles appointment

When asked whether he would welcome the appointment of Selles, FLW's Hull City fan pundit Ryan Frankish said that while some Tigers supporters may have reservations about the Spaniard, he would be pleased to see him arrive at the MKM Stadium.

"I've seen mixed opinions on this one, but I'd be quite happy with it," Ryan said.

"I remember him from Southampton, I didn't think he was too bad there, I thought he commanded his players well and there was some sort of identity.

"Obviously, at Reading, it's sad to see the situation. They don't have a lot of money in the pot, and they seem to be going in the wrong direction by all accounts off the pitch.

"He seems to be one of the only positives there, they're sixth in the league, and I don't think they've even got remotely one of the best teams in the division.

"I'd be happy with Ruben Selles."

Ruben Selles could be the perfect appointment for Hull City

Despite enduring another turbulent year off the pitch, Reading have been one of the form teams in League One over the past 12 months, and Selles certainly deserves the opportunity to manage in the Championship.

Selles had a tough start to his managerial career at Southampton, but he has certainly proven his credentials while working in incredibly challenging circumstances at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Amid all the difficulties the club has faced, Selles has created a unity and togetherness between the Royals squad and supporters, and that could make him the ideal fit for Hull after Walter's divisive tenure.

Given that their squad has much more quality than their current league position suggests, it seems unlikely that the Tigers will be relegated this season, but they do need to move away from danger quickly, and Selles' experience of guiding Reading to safety last season would be useful in helping them do that.