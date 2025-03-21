This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Hull City remain in a dogfight to secure their Championship status, but they have rallied under Ruben Selles to lift themselves away from the dreaded dropzone.

Despite sitting bottom of the Championship earlier in the season, the Yorkshire outfit are unbeaten in six out of their last seven league matches, which has lifted the club up to 19th in the table and three points clear of Derby County, who currently occupy the final relegation place.

It’s been an impressive turnaround from Hull, who have secured impressive draws against the likes Norwich City, Bristol City and West Brom during this run, while crucial victories have been picked up against Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United.

With the Tigers going well in the form book at the right time, they have become likely candidates to preserve their place in the second tier, and will be aiming to extend their lead away from the bottom three when they host relegation candidates Luton Town.

One player who has managed to contribute consistently to Hull’s rise up the division is forward Joe Gelhardt, who has spent the second half of this season on loan from fellow Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, where according to Capology's estimates, he is earning around £15,000 a week.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a regular under Selles, starting and completing 90 minutes in six out of the previous seven games.

Becoming such an integral part of the team at the MKM Stadium, FLW’s Hull City fan pundit has offered his thoughts on whether Hull should attempt to make Gelhardt’s stay permanent.

Hull City advised to make Joe Gelhardt a permanent Tiger if Championship status is secured

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Hull City fan pundit Ryan Frankish has demanded the club sign Joe Gelhardt on a permanent deal and that he should be their priority signing to make during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Joe Gelhardt - Hull City League Stats 2024-25 (As per Transfermarkt) Appearances 12 Starts 11 Goals 3 Assists 0

Frankish told FLW: “In my opinion, Joe Gelhardt has to be our number one target.

He's showed how willing he is to work hard, he’s playing with a smile on his face, which he hasn’t done for three years. He looks like he’s really enjoying his football with us, and I think it’s just a good move for all parties.

“Obviously, Leeds will be looking to let him go as Gelhardt will fall further down the pecking order when they inevitably go up to the Premier League, and as far as we’re concerned, we’ve struggled with an attacking threat all season, whereas Gelhardt shows threat every single game since he’s arrived, so I think it’s a no-brainer to go all out for him.”

Hull City & Ruben Selles must secure Championship safety to lure Joe Gelhardt to MKM Stadium permanently

Joe Gelhardt has been a breath of fresh air since linking up at the MKM Stadium, with his relentless work rate, eagerness to get on the ball and ability to both score and create chances regularly making him such a valued part of Hull City’s survival bid.

While the forward won’t be too impressed with his tally of just three goals from 14 league appearances, the Hull fans acknowledge the effort he is putting into the cause, which is also reflected by Ruben Selles’ consistent urge to start him.

Gelhardt can be an important player in years to come for Hull, but they must ensure they don’t let their form slip and that they cruise away from the relegation mix heading into the final run-in, as the frontman is surely not willing to spend a year of his career in the third tier if the Tigers slip out of the Championship.

As long as safety is secured, Hull will be in the driving seat to make Gelhardt’s spell long-term, and the Tigers could build a team around him that has the potential to push up the Championship table next term.