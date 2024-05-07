Highlights Hull City missed out on the top six despite talented squad - Delap, Philogene, Carvalho, Morton, Greaves.

Delap's asking price for Man City revealed at £10m - could include buy-back clause in deal.

Delap's successful 23/24 loan spell at Hull with 10 goals/assists - fee may be steep for output.

Manchester City's asking price for Liam Delap has been revealed following the conclusion of his loan spell at Hull City in 2023/24.

Hull missed out on the top six despite assembling an impressive squad that. Alongside Delap, they had Jaden Philogene, Fabio Carvalho, Tyler Morton, Jacob Greaves and others.

There is a lot of talent in that team, but, in the end, Liam Rosenior wasn't able to get City above West Bromwich Albion on the final day of the season.

They had to win to give themselves a chance, which they didn't do - they lost 1-0 to Plymouth Argyle, who secured their spot in the division for next season with that victory - and the Baggies needed to lose to Preston North End but they won 3-0.

Hull ended the season three points short of the play-offs and with an inferior goal difference.

One thing that this will help them with is their recruitment. The club were very active last summer, which could hamper their spending this time around, but Premier League interest in Philogene and Greaves could help them boost their finances if deals are made for either, or both, of the pair.

Man City forward Delap is someone who they could look to target between now and September. He has had a decent loan spell at the MKM Stadium, and the cost of bringing him back permanently has now been revealed.

Liam Delap asking price revealed

Alan Nixon, of The Sun, has said that the Cityzens will want around £10 million for Delap in the summer window and that he will be sold to the highest bidder.

Nixon also said that his parent club may look to include a buy-back clause in any deal that they make for the 21-year-old this summer, similar to the one that Aston Villa have with Hull for Philogene.

On his Patreon account, the journalist was asked if there would be any interest in Delap from Burnley in this window. The Clarets manager, Vincent Kompany, has strong connections to the blue side of Manchester because of the success of his playing days with the club.

A factor like this would make a potential deal for Delap easier for Burnley, but Nixon has said that those at Turf Moor have never shown an interest in the 21-year-old.

Liam Delap's 23/24 league campaign

Although the 31 league appearances that the youngster wrapped up led to nothing spellbinding, his time with the Tigers was certainly his most successful period of his men's career, so far, after he had two pretty flat loan moves with Preston and Stoke City.

Delap contributed 10 combined goals and assists in the Championship for Hull in the 23/24 season.

Liam Delap's 23/24 league campaign stats Apps 31 Starts 26 Goals 8 xG 6.31 Conversion rate (%) 13 Assists 2 Big chances created 4 Stats taken from Sofascore

£10m feels like a lot for Liam Delap

The one definite positive that would come with signing Delap permanently is that the club would know what to expect from him, and he already knows the club.

One of the biggest unknowns when signing players wouldn't be an issue, but the price tag does feel steep.

Man City have been one of the best clubs in the world for selling their young talent for significant fees. They sold Carlos Borges, who had never made an appearance for the club before, to Ajax for £17.3 million.

The context of what £10 million could get them, other than Delap, should be used in this scenario. They'd be able to find replacements for Philogene and Greaves, and maybe a bit more, for that sort of money.

Delap's output has been decent, but not one which is worthy of an eight-figure fee.