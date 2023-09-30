Hull City have seen their side steadily progress in recent seasons.

The Tigers were relegated from the Premier League during their first campaign back in 2016/17, and that sparked a downward spiral. Two bottom half second tier finishes in the seasons that followed preceded yet another relegation. A disappointing term four years ago saw City end up rock bottom, even behind Wigan Athletic, who were deducted 12 points.

It was at that point when fortunes started to turn. Hull City dominated League One and gained automatic promotion in convincing fashion. Their progress was shown when they completed the next campaign clear of the relegation zone.

Four more spots were climbed last time out, and now Hull look like they have the potential to kick on even further, and maybe even secure a topflight return.

This success has allowed Liam Rosenior and his team to acquire talents that put a strain on his wage budget, so here at Football League World, we will be establishing just how much they are spending this year, and who the club's highest earner is.

What is Hull City's annual wage bill?

The Tigers' annual wage bill has naturally increased as the side has improved.

Out of the 27 players at Hull's disposal, Capology estimates that the East Yorkshire outfit are forking out £189,200 every seven days to cover the players' wage expenses - this comes out at just over £7,000 per player. Over a yearly basis, this equates to just under £10 million, at a rate of £364,385 per player.

This average has fallen a significant amount, over £70,000 since last season. This is thanks to the various players who were shipped out on both loan and permanent deals in recent months.

When the club were in League One, the average player's wage over a 12-month period was far lower, which is no huge surprise. The Tigers' assets at the time would take home less than £200,000 per year on average, which equates to less than £4,000 per player.

Who is Hull City's highest earner?

11 new faces entered the MKM Stadium in the recent summer transfer window, and it is one of these recruits who commands the highest weekly wage.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

Ruben Vinagre joined the Tigers on loan from Sporting CP and follows an unsuccessful spell at Everton, which almost saw the Toffees relegated last term. He joined his parent club from Wolverhampton Wanderers back in July 2021 and has only managed 18 appearances since.

The 24-year-old takes home an estimated £25,000 every week or £1,300,000 on a yearly basis, according to Capology, which puts him ahead of the rest of the squad. Aaron Connolly comes in a close second, earning £100,000 less per annum.

Vinagre has been eased into Rosenior's side so far this season, playing his part in four of Hull's eight league outings. However, he will have to become a regular in order to be considered worthy of the top spot on the wage bill.

It is unclear how much of Vinagre's wage Hull pay as per their loan agreement with Hull.