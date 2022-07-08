Hull City announce the arrival of 30-year-old

Following their recent takeover, Hull City are now looking towards next season with bigger ambitions hoping they are able to push further up the Championship and compete.

The Tigers have made some signings so far as they look to strengthen their side and they have now announced the signing of Jean Michael Seri too.

Hull have been liked to Seri for quite some time now and the deal has been a long time in the works but a three year contract has been signed by the player.

The deal is subject to the 30-year-old obtaining a work permit.

The midfielder spent last season in the Championship with Fulham making 33 league appearances for the side and scoring once in a season that saw the Cottagers gain promotion to the top flight.

With over 300 games under his belt in his career so far, including 42 caps for the Ivory Coast, City fans will no doubt be hoping he is able to add to their efforts on the pitch and use his experience to help the club progress further.

This signing is a sign of Shota Arveladze and Acun Ilicali’s continued progressive work off the field to try and recreate the team in time for the new season.

The Verdict:

This is a good signing for Hull and one that fans will be relieved to see sorted now after feeling like it was going back and forth for a while now.

With the signing of Ozan Tufan also confirmed at the club now, it looks as though the Tigers will have more strength in their midfield next year, something they definitely wanted to add to over summer.

There is no doubt a bit more work that the manager will want to do before the start of the new campaign, but his side definitely look to be on the right track so far.