Hull City announce appointment of individual to key role

Hull City have appointed Peter van der Veen as their new assistant head coach, the Championship club have announced.

Following the club’s recent takeover in ownership by Acun Ilicali, there has already been a change in manager at the MKM Stadium, with Shota Arveladze replacing Grant McCann.

Now, the Tigers have moved to add another figure to Arevlaze’s backroom team, as they look to progress up the Championship table.

It has been confirmed that van der Veen has now been appointed as the club’s assistant head coach, handing the 49-year-old his first experience of English football.

Van der Veen has previously worked at youth level with the likes of Ajax, Sparta Rotterdam and the Netherlands, while his most recent role saw him managing Belgian second-tier side Lommel SK, before completing this move to England.

Hull currently sit 19th in the Championship table, 12 points clear of the relegation zone, ahead of their clash with league leaders Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This feels like a rather intriguing appointment for Hull to make.

It is often the case that managers will appoint figures they have previously worked with to their backroom team when they take on new roles, in order to maintain some form of continuity.

That however, does seem to have happened here, with Alveradze and van der Veen having seemingly not worked together before, and it wll be interesting to see what impact that has, given neither have worked in England before either.

But with Hull at least seemingly well clear of the bottom three, it appears they do at least have the rest of this season to lay some sort of foundation that they can look to build on for the 2022/23 campaign.