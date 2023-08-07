Championship rivals Hull City and Swansea are both interested in striking a deal for relatively unknown American striker Eduvie Ikoba.

That is according to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail, who states in his latest Transfer Confidential column that both the Tigers and the Swans share a keenness to land the towering forward, despite both adding to their attacking units already this summer.

Hull have landed Liam Delap on loan from Man City, who got off to the perfect start this past weekend with a debut goal against Norwich, and Aaron Connolly has also joined on a permanent basis from Brighton & Hove Albion after last season's brief loan spell at the MKM Stadium.

Swansea meanwhile have also landed new forwards, with Josh Ginnelly arriving from Hearts of the Scottish Premiership on a free transfer and Jerry Yates being signed from Blackpool for a significant fee of around £2.5 million - he too netted a debut goal against Birmingham City on Saturday.

However, both clubs appear to be in the market for an extra body at the top end of the pitch, and they have set their sights on 6 ft 4 in striker Ikoba, with the 25-year-old reportedly set to cost around the £500,000 mark from Hungarian outfit Zalaegerszeg.

Who is Eduvie Ikoba?

Ikoba went through the American college route to get to the professional game, playing for Dartmouth Big Green between 2015 and 2018 at Ivy League establishment Dartmouth College.

Having scored 17 times in 62 appearances at NCAA Division I level, Ikoba was drafted by MLS club Dallas FC in 2019, but they did not sign him up to a contract and he became a free agent.

Ikoba had to head to Europe to get a chance in the professional game instead and later on in 2019, he signed a deal with Zalaegerszeg.

In his first year with ZTE, Ikoba scored eight times in 30 appearances and his performances earned him a move to Slovakian top flight outfit AS Trencin, who snapped the American up on a free transfer.

Ikoba lasted two years in Slovakia, scoring 12 goals in 57 outings for Trencin in all competitions but he moved back to his former club Zalaegerszeg last summer and had more of an impact in-front of goal.

Firing home 13 goals in 33 appearances back in Hungary, Ikoba has recently been linked with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic but a move did not arise, and he has already got off the mark in the 2023-24 season with a goal in a Europa Conference League qualifying match against Osijek - although ZTE were knocked out by the Croats.

Do Hull or Swansea need Eduvie Ikoba?

In the case of Swansea, they have four strikers for a two-striker system already, with it looking increasingly likely that Joel Piroe will stay with the club, and the addition of powerful Ukranian Mykola Kukharevych recently means that it isn't exactly a priority position for Michael Duff.

Hull meanwhile are losing Benjamin Tetteh to Metz in the near future but still have Delap, Connolly and Oscar Estupinan, as well as Ozan Tufan who played alongside Delap in the opening match of the season.

Perhaps there is the scope there for Hull more than Swansea to land Ikoba, and his physical skill-set would certainly work in the Championship against big defenders, but just like for the Swans, you wouldn't think that a striker would be top of the Tigers' agenda currently.