Championship duo Hull City and Swansea City are both interested in a move for Bromley right-back Kellen Fisher, according to a report from The Sun.

Both the Tigers and the Swans are all but certain to be in the Championship next season and with this in mind, both destinations could be attractive for the 18-year-old who has made an impressive 19 appearances in the National League this term.

His rise to senior football hasn't gone unnoticed, with Premier League pair Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers also believed to be taking an interest in the talented teenager at this stage.

Those two aren't the only teams that are likely to provide the second-tier pair with competition in this race, with up to ten scouts reported to have been at Fisher's side's clash against Yeovil Town at the weekend.

Thankfully for the non-league side, they managed to tie him down to a new three-year contract last month and that should provide them with plenty of power at the negotiating table as they look to secure the best possible fee for him.

They could be resigned to losing him in the summer if several teams enter the race for him though, with a big bid from one of these sides perhaps likely to tempt the fifth-tier club to cash in.

The Verdict:

It will be interesting to see whether Fisher links up with the first team at the MKM Stadium or Swansea.com Stadium in the summer if he moves to the second tier because both sides may need to strengthen their right-back department in the summer.

Although the Tigers currently have two strong competitors for this position at the moment, Lewie Coyle's deal comes to an end at the end of this season and there are no guarantees that Liam Rosenior will offer him a new deal.

In a bid to put his stamp on things, Rosenior may decide to keep Christie and offload Coyle, who may be open to an exit anyway to ensure he starts games regularly in the coming years as he arguably approaches the peak of his career.

In terms of Swansea, they lost Fin Stevens in January as he was recalled by Brentford and they may see Joel Latibeaudiere leave as well with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Struggling to tie the latter down to fresh terms, Fisher may have a chance to impress in South Wales during the early stages of his time there, something that would be a dream for him considering he's currently in non-league.