Burnley are preparing for the Premier League and as evidenced by the sheer number of transfer rumours that have surfaced concerning the Clarets, it could be a very busy summer for Vincent Kompany.

As the Lancashire club seek talent that will help them embark on their Premier League journey, naturally, there will be several first-teamers who will be moved out to the fringes and fringed players who will drop even further down the pecking order.

This expected process could lead to Championship clubs benefiting from Burnley's promotion to the top-flight, with Swansea City and Hull City set to battle it out for a Claret who is not expected to be involved much next season.

Which Burnley player is on the radars of both Hull City and Swansea City?

Reports would suggest that bolstering the goalkeeping department at Burnley is a top priority this summer, with the latest on the shot-stopping front coming journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account.

Nixon has revealed that James Trafford remains firmly on the club's radar as the Clarets seek a permanent move, whilst they have also made a low bid for Antwerp's Jean Butez as part of a contingency plan.

This will subsequently free up Peacock-Farrell who is unlikely to play a part in the Premier League and both Liam Rosenior and Michael Duff have the Northern Ireland international.

The report claims that the Clarets will allow Peacock-Farrell to depart on loan this summer, although it remains to be seen if the new Premier League club will be tempted by a potential permanent bid.

Would Burnley goalkeeper Peacock-Farrell be a good signing at Hull City or Swansea City?

Peacock-Farrell is deserving of an opportunity where he can regularly play in the Championship and it will be interesting to see if anything can come from this initial level of interest from the second tier duo.

The Tigers are keen on bolstering their goalkeeping department, with the wealth of competition that has surfaced in Karl Darlow naturally meaning that they are considering alternative targets.

A fantastic shot-stopper, comfortable with the ball at his feet and someone who has gained good experience domestically and on the international stage, you cannot help but feel that the Northern Ireland international would be a strong addition at either club.

He is also still just 26 years of age and is at a good age if either club wanted to explore a potential permanent deal.