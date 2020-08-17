Hull City and Rangers on the verge of transfer agreement for Ibrox outcast

Hull City are closing in on the signing of Greg Docherty from Rangers, with the deal set to cost the Tigers around £400k.

Grant McCann is preparing the Tigers for a season back in the third-tier of English football following relegation from the Championship last season, with Hull’s focus on the transfer window.

As per The Herald, Docherty is on the verge of joining Hull in a £400k deal, with personal terms agreed for the transfer between Rangers and Hull to go ahead.

The 23-year-old has failed to really make an impact on the first-team at Ibrox, with only 19 appearances under his belt since making Rangers his permanent home.

The former Hamilton man has been on the move to Shrewsbury and Hibernian in the last two seasons, with 41 appearances coming in League One for the former, which brought seven goals for the midfielder.

Now, he’s on the verge of a permanent move out of Rangers and back into League One, with McCann looking to shape a squad capable of challenging for an instant return to the Championship.

The Verdict

This is a good move for Docherty, who really does need the fresh start away from Rangers after a couple of loans.

For Hull, they’re getting hold of a player that’s going to be full of motivation to excel, with his previous League One form really encouraging.

He played a big role at Shrewsbury and if Hull can get that level out of the midfielder, £400k is going to look a bargain.

