Hull City and Peterborough United enter race for in-demand 21-year-old amid Championship interest

Hull City and Peterborough United are both interested in making a potential move to sign Gillingham defender Jack Tucker this summer, according to The Sun on Sunday (23/05/2021, p59).

Tucker has enjoyed a promising campaign in the English third tier and he has managed to make 43 appearances for Gillingham. He managed to score one goal, provide three assists and help them record 11 clean sheets.

That has seen the 21-year-old show his potential and the quality he has to potentially be playing at a level higher than League One in the next few years.

According to the latest report from The Sun on Sunday (23/05/2021, p59), Hull could make a move for the defender this summer as they target new arrivals to their squad ahead of their return to the Championship.

It is believed that the Tigers will try and secure a deal for him if they can come to an agreement over the fee they will need to pay to Gillingham.

What club do these 21 former Hull City players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Which club does Leo da Silva Lopes play for nowadays? Club Brugge Cercle Brugge Anderlecht Waasland-Beveren

It is also being reported that Peterborough are also in the race to sign the defender this summer, with there also thought to be growing Championship interest in the 21-year-old.

That suggests that Gillingham could potentially face a real fight on their hands to keep hold of Tucker during the transfer window.

The Verdict

Tucker appears to be a player with a lot of potential and he could well be an astute signing for a number of Championship sides this summer. Hull will be in need of adding extra quality to their squad following on from their promotion to the English second tier and the 21-year-old is the right profile of player for them to be targeting given he will have a lot of potential to be developed further.

The defender appears to be ready to make the step up to the Championship following his impressive form for Gillingham this season. Tucker could therefore make an impact for Hull if they can arrange the right sort of deal with the League One club for his services.

However, Peterborough could also benefit from adding a player with the defender’s quality to their squad this summer. They are also gearing up for life back in the Championship and the 21-year-old could well be tempted to make a move there considering they have a reputation with developing young and talented players and selling them on to bigger clubs.