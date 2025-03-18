Championship duo Hull City and Norwich City have both entered the race to sign teenage South American sensation Luis Fernando Carrero.

As per a report by TEAMtalk, both Hull and Norwich are keeping tabs on the Venezuelan, who has made a name for himself in his homeland as a left-footed winger, but can also play as a natural midfield player or in the number 10 role.

The second tier sides are expected to have further competition for the signing of Carrero, with several European clubs also interested in a potential move.

It appears both the Tigers and Canaries have one eye on transfer plans for next season, with Norwich seeing their chances of the top six ebbing away, while Hull City still remain only three points clear of the bottom three and yet to secure their Championship survival.

Championship table (as it stands 18th March) Team P GD Pts 13 Norwich City 38 6 49 14 Preston North End 38 -5 47 15 QPR 38 -6 45 16 Swansea City 38 -11 44 17 Portsmouth 38 -15 42 18 Oxford United 38 -16 42 19 Hull City 38 -8 41

Regardless, both teams are seemingly keen on securing Carrero, who has been likened to James Rodriguez due to his technical flair and creativity on the ball.

Hull City and Norwich City join transfer race for Luis Fernando Carrero

According to TEAMtalk, Hull and Norwich are closely monitoring the future of Luis Fernando Carrero, who currently plays his football in Venezuela and has impressed with native team Deportivo Tachira.

The attacker, who turned 18 only last week, is under contract in his homeland until December 2026, but is reportedly open to a move to Europe heading into this summer.

Carrero has caught the attention of multiple clubs on the continent, with teams from the Premier League, La Liga and Portuese Liga expressing strong interest in agreeing a deal for the prodigy.

Although we are unaware of the specific number of clubs interested in recruiting Carrero, you do feel the likes of Hull and Norwich would be down the pecking order of preferred destinations, with other teams in higher divisions offering him a path to announcing himself on a global stage.

Hull City and Norwich City unlikely to attract Luis Fernando Carrero

While the Championship would be an excellent division to progress his game in, Luis Fernando Carrero is likely to have his head turned by teams in higher divisions, with the opportunity too good to turn down to move to a club in one of the top European divisions and hit the ground running.

The Championship could still be a route for Carreno to play for one of Hull or Norwich, with the Venezuelan having the potential to be loaned out by a bigger club if he isn’t yet ready for that step up.

However, the likelihood of Hull or Norwich recruiting him permanently appears to be low, but they could still benefit from his immense talent and flair to help push them up the second tier table next term, should both teams remain in the division.