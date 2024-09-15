Recently, we have seen a major trend come to the fore, which has seen hundreds of thousands of footballing connoisseurs reminiscing over a vast array of players from the 2000s and 2010s in English football.

Indeed, many of those are through their contributions to the then-named 'Barclays Premier League', but it would be fair to say that a number of those performers also became greatly synonymous with the times they spent in the EFL.

Mohamed Diame is someone who more-than falls into that category, having enjoyed spells in the top flight with all four of his English clubs - Wigan Athletic, West Ham United, Hull City and Newcastle United - but two of his most iconic moments came as a Championship star, aiding the latter duo's instant returns to the Premier League in successive seasons.

Mohamed Diame's Career in England Apps Goals Wigan Athletic 103 7 West Ham United 79 7 Hull City 57 14 Newcastle United 103 8 Total 342 36 All Stats as per Transfermarkt

Mohamed Diame's major contribution in Hull City's 2015/16 redemption

Diame was one of many high-profile signings made in the summer of 2014 by Steve Bruce, with the aim that the Tigers would push further up the Premier League table after the previous campaign brought the club it's highest-ever league placing and a maiden FA Cup Final.

However, after a £3.5m switch from West Ham, which included two goals in his first two outings, ironically against the Hammers and Newcastle, prior to further strikes against Crystal Palace and Arsenal - all prior to the end of October 2014 - Diame's availability was hampered by persistent knee issues, and Hull were relegated in 18th place.

But, the Senegalese midfield maestro would remain at the MKM Stadium, alongside an abundance of vastly experienced and high-profile names, such as Abel Hernandez, Tom Huddlestone, Curtis Davies et al, with the immediate aim of regaining their Premier League status in sight.

Largely featuring in an advanced role, Diame's combinations with the midfield and top-scorer, Hernandez, were integral in Hull becoming immediate promotion contenders, and such strong form continued for vast proportions of the campaign, with nine goals and four assists on his record in the regular Championship season, including sublime finishes against Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town.

But, to the Black and Amber faithful, Diame is remembered for one solitary moment - his iconic curling effort against Sheffield Wednesday under the Wembley arch.

After being denied a solo effort by the woodwork and his teammates seeing numerous efforts pass them by, Diame remained on task and on 71 minutes, picked up the baton from Robert Snodgrass and sent an audacious curling effort past Kieron Westwood from 25 yards, with his teammates rounding off the success and guiding Hull back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

"I'm looking forward to being back in the Premier League," were the midfielder's words to official club channels post-match, although it would be another year before he returned to the top flight regardless of his crucial strike.

Mohamed Diame's second iconic EFL moment aided Newcastle United promotion

Hull and Newcastle crossed paths in the summer of 2016, and with former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez at the helm, the Magpies held the same objective as the East Yorkshire club after suffering a second relegation in seven years.

And, despite featuring prominently in the Tigers' pre-season, Newcastle triggered a reported £4.5m release clause in Diame's contract, which saw the experienced playmaker return to the Championship just weeks after his play-off Final antics.

Similarly to his former side, Newcastle had an ideal mix of youth and experience to aid a promotion push of their own, which included the likes of Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle, who netted 23 goals that season, sitting level with Tammy Abraham and Glenn Murray in the Golden Boot charts.

After a slow start, the Geordies eventually clicked into gear, becoming an immovable object up the Championship table, with Diame contributing three goals and as many assists in 37 league games, as well as three goals in four EFL Cup outings, which included a strike against Hull, before his former employers dumped Newcastle out on penalties at the quarter-final stage.

However, in that season, Diame was responsible for yet another iconic moment in a crucial encounter with fellow promotion hopefuls Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.

With the Seagulls leading 1-0 with nine minutes left, a Shelvey corner fell in Christian Atsu's path, and despite the Ghanaian's effort seemingly heading wide, his attempt took a deflection off Daryl Murphy before hitting Diame's right leg and looping over David Stockdale from just inside the box, before Ayoze Perez went on to score a crucial late winner, as Newcastle eventually pipped their promotion rivals to the title on the final day.

"I just tried to touch it (Atsu's attempt) and I got lucky," Diame admitted afterwards.

The 35-time international would then go on to play 60 games for the North East side in the top flight, but has since moved on to Al-Ahli, Fuenlabrada and current side, Al-Sailiya.

However, the man who spent the peak of his career on these shores will not be forgotten anytime soon for his major contributions to promotion-winning campaigns in East Yorkshire and on Tyneside.