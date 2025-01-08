Hull City consider Louie Barry a key target this summer as the club looks to move out of the relegation battle in the Championship, with Millwall also eyeing a deal for the Aston Villa youngster.

According to Hull Live, the Tigers are targeting a move to sign the Aston Villa youngster before the window closes on 3 February.

Meanwhile, London News Online has claimed that the Lions are also in the mix to sign the player on loan.

Barry spent the first half of the campaign back on loan with Stockport County, where he contributed 15 goals and three assists from 23 appearances in League One.

However, the 21-year-old has since been recalled to the Premier League side amid speculation over his future with the club.

Louie Barry - Stockport County league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 20 (17) 9 (4) 2024-25 23 (22) 15 (3)

Hull City and Millwall’s Louie Barry interest

Hull are keen to add to Ruben Selles’ side this January in a bid to overturn their poor first half of the season.

The Yorkshire outfit are in the relegation zone, and will be hoping to avoid the drop into League One.

Barry has been identified as a key target by the Tigers, although the club will face stiff competition for his signature.

It is hoped that the positive working relationship between Hull and Aston Villa could help win them the race to sign Barry, but it is far from guaranteed at this stage.

But Hull will face competition from Millwall, who are also reportedly keen on signing the youngster before the window closes.

Championship competition for Louie Barry

The 21-year-old has been linked with numerous clubs in recent weeks, including Championship rivals.

It was reported by The Telegraph earlier this month that Villa intend to loan Barry amid such intense interest, with both Sunderland and Leeds United both mentioned as potential destinations.

Alan Nixon has also written that Derby County are another club keeping close tabs on the situation as they hope to sign Barry on a temporary basis.

Hull are currently 22nd in the Championship table, level on points with 21st-place Portsmouth, while Millwall are 14th.

Louie Barry is ready for a Championship move

Barry has garnered a lot of attention due to his impressive performances in League One, which indicate he is ready to step up to the Championship.

The forward spent the second half of the previous campaign with Stockport, where he contributed nine goals and four assists from 20 appearances, with the team gaining promotion from League Two in the process.

He returned to the side in League One, and made the jump up to the third tier quite comfortably, standing out as one of the brightest talents in the division.

If Hull can win the race to his signature it would be a real coup for their relegation battle, but a move to a promotion contender like Sunderland or Leeds might make more sense at this stage.