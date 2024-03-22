Highlights Hull City made smart January signings, but still lack a clinical striker to secure wins in close games.

Liam Delap's return could be key in addressing Hull's scoring issues and boosting their promotion hopes.

Despite talented players and a game in hand, Rosenior's team needed a reliable number nine for success.

When the January transfer window shut, many observers had Hull City as the big winners when analysing what business went on in the Championship.

In fairness, it was easy to see why. The Tigers had won the race to sign Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho, in a deal that left the rest of the league looking on in envy, whilst they also brought in Anass Zaroury from Burnley and Ryan Giles from Luton Town.

The trio had all starred at this level in the past, with Fulham, Middlesbrough and the Clarets respectively, and there was no doubting that they would improve Hull’s XI - and that’s exactly what has happened.

Carvalho has four goals in 11 games, Zaroury has found the net twice and Giles has slotted in effortlessly down the left flank.

Hull City’s striker issues

However, even though Carvalho and Zaroury are chipping in, the lack of a clinical goalscorer in this Hull side is sure to be concerning Liam Rosenior.

The team picked up a creditable point against Leicester City last time out, but that was a fourth successive draw, leaving Hull outside the top six.

Rosenior’s side play good football, they work the ball up the thirds very well, but they lack that killer instinct, which is costing them at the moment.

As well as those three relatively high-profile signings, the club also finalised deals for Noah Ohio and Billy Sharp, two strikers at different stages of their careers.

Ohio, who is only 21, has managed one goal, but his lack of minutes suggest Rosenior isn’t convinced he is ready, which is understandable given his age.

Meanwhile, veteran Sharp is yet to break his duck and has been an unused substitute in several recent games.

Liam Delap’s return will be key

With Aaron Connolly a player who has struggled for consistency, you do just get the feeling that the final piece of the jigsaw for Hull is a quality number nine, and they will hope Liam Delap fits the bill.

The on-loan Manchester City man has not played since New Year’s Day due to injury, but he is now closing in on a return.

But, there will be a big reliance on the 21-year-old to hit the ground running, as every game is important and Hull can’t afford to carry passengers whilst Delap gets up to speed.

Nevertheless, he certainly has the physicality to lead the line and the goalscoring instincts to thrive in a team that boasts Carvalho, Zaroury and Jaden Philogene, who will constantly create chances.

Hull’s promotion hopes

The Tigers are only three points away from sixth-placed Norwich City, and they have a game in hand, so there won’t be any panicking from Rosenior, and he will still be confident that they can do the job.

That confidence is justified when you look at the XI, because, as outlined above, there are some ridiculously talented players in the team, and Rosenior is a bright coach who has the team playing in a specific style.

Yet, unlike many of their rivals in the promotion battle, Hull don’t have a striker you can depend on to turn those close games from draws to wins.

Their January window looked terrific on paper, but the past few weeks suggest Hull may be just one player short.