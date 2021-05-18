Hull City and Chuba Akpom: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Hull City are facing a hugely important summer transfer window as Grant McCann’s side look to re-establish themselves back in the Championship after winning the League One title.

The Tigers were able to recover well from a disastrous second half of the 2019/20 season and were the most consistent side in the English third tier throughout this term.

However, one area that Hull will need to address in the summer is the final third. Their top two scorers this season were Malik Wilks and Josh Magennis, but both have struggled to be prolific in the English second tier before.

What do we know so far?

One player that Hull are already being linked with a potential move for in the summer window is Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom. It has been reported by the Northern Echo that the Tigers have joined the race for his signature, with Neil Warnock willing to allow him to leave the Riverside just a year after signing him from Greek side PAOK.

Akpom’s future, therefore, seems to be away from the Riverside, with Warnock having been unimpressed with his performances this term and admitting that the club had only signed him for around £2.5 million last summer after watching clips of his performances online. Boro are reported to be keen to cut down their wage bill and he is one of the players they could move on.

There are other teams also being linked with a potential move for Akpom this summer. According to the Northern Echo, Nottingham Forest are also being credited with an interest in the striker. Although there have also been other reports that have suggested that the Reds do not have the former Arsenal forward on their radar.

It has also been reported by teamTALK that the likes of Millwall, QPR, Bristol City and Charlton Athletic are some of the clubs that have been approached over the possibility of signing Akpom this simmer from Middlesbrough.

Is it likely to happen?

Hull need a guaranteed goal scorer at Championship level if they are going to have a chance of surviving the drop next term and consolidating their place back in the English second tier. Akpom could only register five goals in his 38 appearances for Middlesbrough this term, and he has never been able to show prolific form throughout his career at various clubs.

Akpom has even spent time out on loan with Hull in the past. In the 2015/16 season, Steve Bruce decided to bring the forward in on loan from Arsenal to try and add more goals and some competition for Abel Hernandez up front. The forward flattered to deceive at the KCOM Stadium and managed to score just three goals in his 36 Championship appearances.

The 25-year-old is also reportedly one of Middlesbrough’s highest earners, and that would be a potential issue for Hull in terms of whether they would even be able to afford him on their books at the moment.

Given all of that, it would be surprising if Hull went on to bring Akpom back to the club from Middlesbrough this summer. It would also be a major gamble on the forward managing to turn his goal-scoring record around and enjoying a rare good campaign in front of goal next term.

This is one that will likely not happen, but if Akpom did return to Hull, then he would likely be keen to prove a point to Middlesbrough so he might arrive fired up and that could be a potential positive for the Tigers.