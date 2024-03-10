After winning the 2022-23 Championship title at Burnley, this season has been a more challenging one for Scott Twine.

With the Clarets winning promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season, the 24-year-old has spent time on loan with both Hull and Bristol City, but he's not quite reached the same heights as he did when at MK Dons two seasons ago.

It's not unfair to say that both the Tigers and the Robins would have expected more from the mercurial midfielder, given that it was seen as a major coup when Hull announced his signing in the summer transfer window.

Everyone is aware that Twine is a quality player, but he just hasn't shown it consistently enough this season, and the Robins will be desperately hoping he can rediscover the form he's shown in previous seasons before this campaign is over.

Scott Twine's 2023/24 season at Hull and Bristol City

Twine joined Burnley in the summer of 2022 but was in and out of Vincent Kompany's side last season after suffering an injury which kept him out of for a large chunk of the season.

However, when he did play he looked impressive, so it was no surprise that he was a wanted man in the summer after the Clarets' promotion to the Premier League.

With Burnley deciding that they were going to let Twine go on loan, it was Hull who would secure his services in the summer, but his season-long loan in East Yorkshire did not go to plan.

Despite being a central attacking midfielder normally, Twine featured out of position on the wing quite commonly for the Tigers, playing 25 league games for the club and starting 20 of them.

Twine had a decent goal return once he got settled, finding the back of the net four times and registering three assists.

However, as he was played out of position for Hull, coupled with the Tigers signing Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho on loan in January, it meant that Twine was even less likely to feature in his regular position, leading to Burnley recalling him.

The Swindon-born midfielder moved closer to home when he joined Bristol City in January on a loan deal until the end of the season, reuniting with his former MK Dons boss Liam Manning, but things haven't quite worked out for him yet in BS3 - through no fault of his own.

Scott Twine needs a big end to the season with Bristol City

Twine joined the Robins on loan until the end of the season, and he made the perfect start to life at Ashton Gate by scoring on his debut in a 1-1 draw with Watford - but he hasn't been seen since thanks to a quad injury.

Whilst it was only a short-term issue at the end of January, he has seemingly since suffered a setback - he made the bench for the match against QPR in mid-February but has been absent from the matchday squad ever since.

This is a huge concern for everyone involved, with Twine missing out on regular football whilst he's out injured, and with just 10 games left of the season he is running out of time to put himself in the shop window ahead of next season.

The frustrating thing for Twine and Burnley is that when he's had a run of games he has looked impressive, and when he netted a free-kick winner against West Brom for the Lancashire outfit last season, there were high hopes that he would have shaked off his injury issues.

Scott Twine's 2023/24 Championship Season Stats Games 26 Minutes played 1,893 Goals 5 Assists 3 Pass accuracy 83.1% Chances created 52 Successful crosses 28 Touches 1,053 Tackles won 75% Recoveries 103 Stats Correct As Of March 8, 2024 - As Per Fotmob

According to Fotmob, Twine is in the top 10 per cent of Championship players in his position for a number of statistics - chances created (52), successful crosses (28), cross accuracy (31.5%), fouls won (53), and possession won in the final third (90.6%) are all some of the best in the division.

This shows that Twine remains a quality player - he's just been unfortunate with injuries and being played out of position.

The midfielder is running out of time to make an impact at Bristol City and needs a strong end to the season if he's got any chance of staking a claim at Turf Moor next season despite the Clarets' inevitable relegation.

You'd imagine that if he can do that, then Burnley will likely take him back and take a look at him in pre-season, in which they will likely be a Championship club once more, but there will be disappointment all around at how his campaign has gone.