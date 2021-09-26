Hull City and Bolton Wanderers in transfer tussle for 21-year-old League One player

Championship side Hull City are interested in a January transfer move for AFC Wimbledon midfielder Anthony Hartigan, according to The Sun on Sunday (September 26, page 63).

The 21-year-old has started the 2021-22 season in fine form for the Dons, scoring once and assisting three times in eight matches played in League One, as well as scoring in the EFL Cup as well.

Hartigan spent the second half of last season on loan at Newport County in League Two but under Mark Robinson at Plough Lane, the midfielder has become a regular once again and is flourishing under his old academy boss.

Wanderers were linked to Hartigan’s signature last week by The Sun and now it’s Hull who are looking into making a mid-season move for the youngster.

An issue remains though that the Tigers are still under a transfer embargo from the EFL according to their official website, and that led to the club not spending a single penny on transfer fees over the summer.

The embargo would have to be lifted or amended for Hartigan to be a real target in January but he seems to be one on the list as a potential addition at the MKM Stadium in a few months time.

The Verdict

Wimbledon’s young guns are impressing in League One this season so far and Hartigan is at the heart of everything creative in the engine room.

He’s taken that loan move last season to Newport in his stride and Robinson clearly has confidence in him to be the leading man in the midfield after bringing him through the academy setup a few years ago.

The only surprise is that more of Wimbledon’s young players aren’t being linked to Championship clubs as the likes of Ayoub Assal and Jack Rudoni certainly have the talent, but Hartigan is the one that is being monitored at this time.

A move to Hull looks unlikely though due to their current situation with the embargo – Wimbledon will be desperate to tie Hartigan down to an extended contract but it may be difficult considering there’s interest from bigger clubs.