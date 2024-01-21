Despite spending last season in the Championship away from his contracted club, Callum Styles finds himself in League One currently with Barnsley, despite being a fully-fledged international for Hungary.

The left-footed maestro spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Millwall, playing just 22 times in the second tier due to a long-term injury, but he did not get a move this past summer away from Oakwell and is now more often than not in Neill Collins' starting 11.

Callum Styles' Barnsley League One Stats 2023-24 Appearances 20 Average Minutes Per Game 71 Goals 3 Assists 2 Shots Per Game 1.4 Touches Per Game 41.6 Pass Accuracy 81% Key Passes Per Game 0.5 Interceptions Per Game 0.4 Tackles Per Game 1.4 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.3 Duels Won Per Game 3.5 Possession Lost Per Game 9.7 Stats As Of January 19, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Whether it is in midfield or at wing-back, Styles has been performing for the South Yorkshire outfit, but could he be on the move from the Tykes with a week-and-a-half left in the January transfer window?

Hull City keen on deal for Barnsley's Styles

According to a report from The Sun's Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, Championship interest has emerged once more in Styles, with two clubs looking to give the 23-year-old an exit route from the third tier of English football.

And it is Hull City who are leading the chase for the 18-cap Hungary international, with Liam Rosenior said to want a new left-sider following the departure of Scott Twine, who has headed to Bristol City after seeing his loan terminated at the MKM Stadium.

Twine did play on the left occasionally when Jaden Philogene wasn't in the starting 11, but it is perhaps left-back where Rosenior will be looking at for Styles to play if he lands his services.

Related Hull City set sights on Turkish international midfielder Abdülkadir Ömür has been linked with a move to the MKM Stadium

Current City loanee Ruben Vinagre has barely featured since the first couple of months of the season having spent a while on the sidelines with a hamstring problem, but interest from Serie A outfit Hellas Verona means that the agreement with Sporting CP could be terminated.

That would leave Rosenior with little options at left-back, but the versatile Styles could help plug a gap that would appear should the Portuguese defender head out of the exit door.

Birmingham City also express Styles interest

Hull would have to fend off one of their Championship rivals though if they are to sign Styles, as Nixon claims that Birmingham City are also keen on him as well.

It is unlikely though that Styles would be getting signed by Tony Mowbray as a left-back though, with Lee Buchanan having that position very much locked down at St. Andrew's, whilst the Blues have already signed a left-footed central midfielder in the form of Andre Dozzell on loan from Queens Park Rangers this week.

The potential sale of Jordan James to Atalanta or Fiorentina though, providing they can stump up the fee that City want, could open yet another gap up in the engine room, which could then allow Birmingham to submit a bid for the versatile Styles.