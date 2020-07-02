Hull City and Barnsley bring ongoing player saga to a conclusion

Barnsley have confirmed that Mallik Wilks has signed a permanent contract with Hull City, with the Tigers exercising their option to sign the forward permanently.

Wilks was only signed by Barnsley last summer, with the Tykes taking a chance on the forward after it became clear he wouldn’t have a future with Leeds United.

However, a lacklustre start to the season saw him score just once in 16 appearances, which led to Grant McCann swooping to sign him for Hull in January.

That pair worked together at Doncaster Rovers in 2018/19 and the 21-year-old has scored three goals in 12 appearances since making an initial loan move to the KCOM Stadium.

With the season spilling beyond the June 30th agreement Hull had with Barnsley, the forward’s future in East Yorkshire was up in the air, but an announcement has come today that Wilks will become a permanent Hull player immediately.

At Hull, Wilks has agreed a two-year deal, with the option of a third season, whilst he is available for the Championship run-in, including tonight’s huge clash with Middlesbrough.

The Verdict

It was really unclear whether or not Wilks would be able to stay will Hull for the remainder of the Championship season, so to learn he’s sticking around long-term is great news for the Tigers.

For Barnsley, the chance they took on Wilks has backfired and his relationship with McCann has clearly played a part in him wanting to settle in Hull.

It’s good for all parties to move on from this saga and you feel both have taken the sensible option here. Now, both can focus on the relegation scrap.

