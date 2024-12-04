This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City are on the hunt for a new head coach to replace Tim Walter, and there is one name in the frame who David Prutton thinks would be the right man for the job - Alex Neil.

The Tigers are currently languishing inside the relegation zone in the Championship, following Tim Walter's disastrous spell in charge at the MKM Stadium, which was brought to an end last month following a 2-0 home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

Hull now face important back-to-back home games against Blackburn Rovers and Watford, with the club in need of a couple of good results to not only lift themselves out of the bottom three, but also to restore some belief among the supporters.

Hull City's next five Championship fixtures (Sky Sports) Date Opponent Home or away 7/12/24 Blackburn Rovers Home 11/12/24 Watford Home 14/12/24 Coventry City Away 21/12/24 Swansea City Home 26/12/24 Preston North End Away

Owner Acun Ilicali wants to make a swift appointment, with it being possible that there could be a new man in the dugout this weekend. A number of coaches, including Reading boss Ruben Selles and former Premier League promotion winner Alex Neil, have been linked with the role.

Hull-born presenter David Prutton stated that he believes Neil would be a smart appointment for the Tigers, via the 1904 Club podcast.

Hull fan pundit would be underwhelmed by Neil appointment

We asked our Hull City fan pundit, Ryan Frankish, whether he would welcome the appointment of Neil, amid Prutton's suggestion that he would be a good fit for the club.

"I wouldn't be disappointed with Alex Neil because he has got a lot of Championship experience," said Ryan.

"He did an alright job on a shoestring at Preston, he did brilliantly with Norwich, he did a great job getting Sunderland promoted.

"I wouldn't be disappointed, I would be underwhelmed - I think that's the word.

"Because of the other five names that have supposedly been interviewed, I just think he is a little bit bland for my liking.

"I think we could do better, and like I say, for all the names that have been put in the hat, I think it would be strange for him to come out on top, unless he is a very good talker in interviews!"

There are a number of contenders for the Hull job

Neil is one of several names who are in the frame to become head coach at Hull.

Ruben Selles of Reading, ex-Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic, Blackburn's John Eustace, former Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton and Steven Schumacher, who was relieved of his duties at Stoke City earlier this season, are five others who have reportedly been considered to replace Walter.

It will be interesting to see who is chosen to lead Hull forward in the coming days, as Ilicali has an important decision to make if he is to ensure that the Tigers can turn their season around and leave any threat of relegation to League One as a distant memory.