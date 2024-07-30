Highlights Hull City are close to signing Brandon Thomas-Asante from West Brom.

A £3m deal has been agreed.

There's still lots of work to be done in the transfer market for the Tigers, even if they sign Thomas-Asante.

Hull City could now be set to secure their second signing of the summer.

Having signed Ryan Giles on a permanent deal from Luton Town, Football Insider have now reported that the Tigers have struck an agreement with West Bromwich Albion to sign Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The East Yorkshire side are in desperate need of more firepower after seeing a number of attackers leave the MKM Stadium in recent months.

Liam Delap and Noah Ohio both left on the expiration of their loan deals, along with Fabio Carvalho and Anass Zaroury, all of whom could have made big contributions to the club's cause during the 2024/25 campaign.

Aaron Connolly and Billy Sharp, meanwhile, were released on the expiration of their contracts, even though Irishman Connolly had scored at a respectable rate last season.

Jaden Philogene followed the pair out of the door, having been sold back to Aston Villa for a fee of around £13.5m.

Considering how impressive Philogene was during his first season at the MKM Stadium, losing him is a major blow and it's clear that the Tigers have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks if they want to have the strongest possible squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

They will also have the January transfer window to strengthen if required, but having sold Jacob Greaves and Philogene and secured a decent amount of money in the process, they will be keen to spend some of that on replacements and other new signings.

Hull City closing in on Brandon Thomas-Asante

With the above in mind, the Tigers are in desperate need of more attacking firepower and they look set to secure a striker signing, having agreed a fee for West Brom for Thomas-Asante.

Football Insider have reported that the club upped their offer from £2.5m to £3m to try and strike a breakthrough - and that has paid dividends.

Brandon Thomas-Asante's 2023/24 campaign at West Brom (All competitions) Appearances 43 Goals 12 Assists 2

A full agreement is now expected to be struck, which would see the forward make the move away from The Hawthorns after two years at the club.

He reportedly became a "top target" for the Tigers - and they are now close to getting a deal over the line.

Hull City still have plenty of work to do in the transfer market

Hull have made a good choice to make an approach for Thomas-Asante, even though he has his limitations.

He is a proven player at this level and could go on to be a major asset at the MKM Stadium.

Summer signing Giles can also contribute from out wide, which is a real positive.

However, there's more work to be done in the striker and wing department if the Tigers are to have any chance of being in the promotion mix at the end of the upcoming campaign.

Without a big injection of attacking firepower, they have no real hope of competing for promotion.

They may also require a replacement for Greaves, who was a big part of the Tigers' team and is likely to be a big miss.