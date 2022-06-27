Hull City agree deal with European club for international forward

Hull City could be close to adding a striker to their ranks as they have agreed a fee with Danish outfit SønderjyskE for Haji Wright, vice-chairman Tan Kesler has told BBC Humberside Sport.

The Championship side have been left short of options this summer following the release of Tom Eaves and the return of Marcus Forss to Brentford, although Iran international Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has reportedly already signed up on a permanent deal.

Over a week ago, the Tigers were reportedly look into a move for Wright, who despite being contracted to SønderjyskE was sent out on loan to Turkish outfit Antalyaspor this past season.

Wright notched 14 goals in 32 outings in the Turkish Super Lig for Antalyaspor, and as a result has attracted attention from other clubs across Europe.

The 24-year-old, who has amassed three caps for the United States – all coming this year – now looks set to be on the move from Denmark on a permanent basis, and whilst Wright hasn’t put pen-to-paper on a deal at Hull yet despite a fee being agreed between the two clubs, Kesler is confident of securing his man.

“So many clubs are chasing him at the moment,” Kesler said of Wright.

“We agreed on the transfer fee part of it, they confirmed officially a couple of days ago, so we are kind of managing the player’s personal terms, and as you can imagine, I wanted not to make any comments until Acun made comments because a lot of clubs are chasing him – Champions League-level clubs.

“But he said to us that he believes in our project, and he doesn’t want to go to a place where he doesn’t play or as an alternative striker.

“We told him that our number nine is wide open for him and we have our boys coming back but competition is pretty fair for him, so we’re waiting for his personal terms because he thinks he can bring us up to the Premier League.

“If not, he can be a great Premier League asset based on age, based on the ability and current track record.”

The Verdict

It’s not just one striker Hull need this summer, it’s multiple, and should Wright be tied down then that would represent smart business.

Yet again, it is another player that has featured in Turkey recently, which is becoming a common theme due to the knowledge that Ilicali, Kesler and Shota Arveladze have of that league.

Whether they can all transfer their skills to the Championship is another story, but it speaks volumes that clubs in European competition this coming season also want Wright.

Hull’s project is an ambitious one though, and Wright would fit in as an exciting addition.